Diablo Immortal Server List: EU, NA East & West

Looking for a full list of Diablo Immortal’s servers? Here’s everything we know about the domains that exist for NA East and West, as well as EU.

As the gates of hell are thrown open once more and Sanctuary is overrun with the scourge of the Burning Hells, Diablo Immortal challenges players to bring about an end to the chaos and send Skarn’s legions back to whence they came.

Offering players the ability to team up on both mobile and PC whilst also featuring crossplay (a first for Blizzard’s iconic dungeon crawler), you’ll be able to form a crack team of deadly warriors that can tear Hell’s finest asunder.

You’ll need to keep an eye on the servers, though, to ensure you all end up in the right place. So, here’s Diablo Immortal’s full server list for North America and Europe.

Diablo Immortal Server List

Diablo Immortal features a whole plethora of servers across its various different regions. Given Blizzard’s other titles have locked servers, you’ll want to ensure that you and your friends keep to the same realm in order to play together – so make sure you make that decision before you dive in!

Below we’ve listed all of the servers for the English-speaking fanbase, and EU countries, but a full breakdown of every server can be found here.

North America (NA East & West)

For those situated in NA East and West, there’s a whole host of servers for you to join (many of whom’s names will likely bring a smile to any OG Diablo fan’s face):

West East Caldesann Sin War Kanai Prime Evils Eternal Crown Tree of Inifuss Deckard Cain Soul Siphon Zoltun Kulle Sandro the Mouth Sand Scorpions The Malus Stormshield Iceburn Tear Old Growth The Worldstone The Soulstones Helliquary Khalim’s Will Silver Spire The Gidbinn Plains of Despair Cult of Damnation Arcane Sanctuary Purus the Decimator The Curator Black Abyss The Fallen The Triune Risen Dead Dry Steppes Darkening of Tristram Amber Blades Greed Halls of the Blind The Last Vestige Star of Azkaranth Meshif Wailing Beast Ureh Heart of the Oak Albrecht Crescent Moon Lysander Call to Arms Wirt Chains of Honor Hadriel Hand of Justice Mask of Jeram Breath of the Dying Arkaine’s Valor Pandemonium Doombringer Burning Hells Town Portal End of Days Eternal Conflict

EU

EU is divided into English-speaking servers, then servers for local languages. Below we’ve listed all of the English servers, as well as their counterparts.

EU English EU Dark Exile Skarn (French) Kanai Dravec (French) Eternal Crown Charsi (French) Deckard Cain Leoric (French) Zoltun Kulle Ammuit (French) Sand Scorpions Esu (French) Stormshield El’Druin (German) Old Growth Tabri (German) The Soulstones Vizjerei (German) Khalim’s Will Hemlir (German) The Gidbinn Segithis (German) Cult of Damnation Akeba (German) Purus the Decimator Zatham (Spanish) Black Abyss Fara (Spanish) The Triune Talus’ar (Italian) Dry Steppes Sescheron (Italian) Amber Blades Cathan (Polish) Halls of the Blind Itherael (Polish) Star of Azkaranth Wailing Beast Heart of the Oak Crescent Moon Call to Arms Chains of Honor Hand of Justice Breath of the Dying Pandemonium Burning Hells End of Days

So that’s the full Diablo Immortal Server list for NA East and West, as well as English EU and its continental languages.

