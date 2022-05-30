 Diablo Immortal Server List: EU, NA East & West - Dexerto
Logo
Diablo

Diablo Immortal Server List: EU, NA East & West

Published: 30/May/2022 13:56

by Lauren Bergin
diablo immortal classes fighting skarn
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Diablo Immortal

Looking for a full list of Diablo Immortal’s servers? Here’s everything we know about the domains that exist for NA East and West, as well as EU.

As the gates of hell are thrown open once more and Sanctuary is overrun with the scourge of the Burning Hells, Diablo Immortal challenges players to bring about an end to the chaos and send Skarn’s legions back to whence they came.

Offering players the ability to team up on both mobile and PC whilst also featuring crossplay (a first for Blizzard’s iconic dungeon crawler), you’ll be able to form a crack team of deadly warriors that can tear Hell’s finest asunder.

Advertisement

You’ll need to keep an eye on the servers, though, to ensure you all end up in the right place. So, here’s Diablo Immortal’s full server list for North America and Europe.

Contents

diablo immortal barbarian holds up treasure on mound of bodies as monk demon hunter necromancer crusader and wizard look on
Blizzard Entertainment
Defeating the hordes is no easy task, so make sure you’ve got some friends to help you out.

Diablo Immortal Server List

Diablo Immortal features a whole plethora of servers across its various different regions. Given Blizzard’s other titles have locked servers, you’ll want to ensure that you and your friends keep to the same realm in order to play together – so make sure you make that decision before you dive in!

Below we’ve listed all of the servers for the English-speaking fanbase, and EU countries, but a full breakdown of every server can be found here.

Advertisement

North America (NA East & West)

For those situated in NA East and West, there’s a whole host of servers for you to join (many of whom’s names will likely bring a smile to any OG Diablo fan’s face):

West East
Caldesann Sin War
Kanai Prime Evils
Eternal Crown Tree of Inifuss
Deckard Cain Soul Siphon
Zoltun Kulle Sandro the Mouth
Sand Scorpions The Malus
Stormshield Iceburn Tear
Old Growth The Worldstone
The Soulstones Helliquary
Khalim’s Will Silver Spire
The Gidbinn Plains of Despair
Cult of Damnation Arcane Sanctuary
Purus the Decimator The Curator
Black Abyss The Fallen
The Triune Risen Dead
Dry Steppes Darkening of Tristram
Amber Blades Greed
Halls of the Blind The Last Vestige
Star of Azkaranth Meshif
Wailing Beast Ureh
Heart of the Oak Albrecht
Crescent Moon Lysander
Call to Arms Wirt
Chains of Honor Hadriel
Hand of Justice Mask of Jeram
Breath of the Dying Arkaine’s Valor
Pandemonium Doombringer
Burning Hells Town Portal
End of Days Eternal Conflict

EU

EU is divided into English-speaking servers, then servers for local languages. Below we’ve listed all of the English servers, as well as their counterparts.

EU English EU
Dark Exile Skarn (French)
Kanai Dravec (French)
Eternal Crown Charsi (French)
Deckard Cain Leoric (French)
Zoltun Kulle Ammuit (French)
Sand Scorpions Esu (French)
Stormshield El’Druin (German)
Old Growth Tabri (German)
The Soulstones Vizjerei (German)
Khalim’s Will Hemlir (German)
The Gidbinn Segithis (German)
Cult of Damnation Akeba (German)
Purus the Decimator Zatham (Spanish)
Black Abyss Fara (Spanish)
The Triune Talus’ar (Italian)
Dry Steppes Sescheron (Italian)
Amber Blades Cathan (Polish)
Halls of the Blind Itherael (Polish)
Star of Azkaranth
Wailing Beast
Heart of the Oak
Crescent Moon
Call to Arms
Chains of Honor
Hand of Justice
Breath of the Dying
Pandemonium
Burning Hells
End of Days

So that’s the full Diablo Immortal Server list for NA East and West, as well as English EU and its continental languages.

Looking to dive in and send Skarn’s demons back to the abyss? Be sure to check out our other Diablo Immortal guides:

Advertisement

Diablo Immortal Classes: All characters & abilities | When is Diablo Immortal coming out? | Diablo Immortal system requirements | Does Diablo Immortal have crossplay and cross-progression? | Does Diablo Immortal have controller support? | Is Diablo Immortal free-to-play?

Advertisement
Advertisement