Diablo Immortal Mirror Puzzle guide: How to obtain the Lost Rune

Sourav Banik . 1 hour ago

In Diablo Immortal, you need to complete a mirror puzzle to obtain the Lost Rune, and here’s how you can do it.

While there aren’t many puzzles for you to solve in Diablo Immortal, it does present some occasional ones to obtain something specific in the game. One of them is the Lost Rune.

It may seem to be challenging at first in comparison to the rest of the puzzles, but in reality, it’s quite easy. In fact, solving it completes the campaign’s Lost Runes quest.

In case you’re wondering how to complete the mirror puzzle and obtain the Lost Rune, our handy guide has everything you need.

Blizzard Entertainment The Library of Zoltun Kulle has a couple of puzzles for you to solve.

How to solve the Mirror Puzzle in Diablo Immortal to obtain the Lost Rune

The game assigns you the task of obtaining one of the three runes once you access the Library of Zoltun Kulle. It’s a part of the main campaign and will require you to complete the area of Dark Woods and the Shassar Sea.

The first part of the puzzle requires you to light all nine lamps at once in the Library of Zoltun Kulle. In the second part, you will need to move a total of six mirrors to the correct spots. It will help to project the light beam onto the blue rune in order to illuminate it.

The first and foremost step is to push the leftmost mirror by one space, followed by moving the mirror adjacent to it by one space — forming a 90-degree angle. In the second step, locate the mirror nearest to the rune. Move it downwards twice, and that’s it – you’ll solve the puzzle!

All you need to solve the Mirror Puzzle is two simple steps. Although the puzzle has six mirrors in total, you’ll need to align only four to solve the puzzle. The other two need to be left untouched.

YouTube: Kibbles – (Video Game DataBank) Mirror Puzzle in Diablo Immortal is quite easy to solve.

The final pattern of the light beam will resemble the number “4” as shown in the picture above. Once the rune activates, interact with it and the puzzle will be complete.

So, there you have it- that’s everything you need to know on how to solve the Mirror Puzzle in the game to obtain one of the Lost Runes. For more about the RPG, be sure to check some of our other Diablo Immortal content:

