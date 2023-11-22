Diablo 4 Thanksgiving event: How to receive the Mother’s Blessing

Diablo 4 is having a special event for Thanksgiving that will allow you to earn more gold and experience. Here’s how to take advantage of the Mother’s Blessing.

The Mother’s Blessing will be a limited-time event in Diablo 4 but will be active for the duration of Thanksgiving 2023. Lilith is essentially gifting a bounty of extra experience and gold to those who play the game over the holiday. Mother’s Blessing is actually a returning event in Diablo 4 and we expect it will be something that Blizzard brings back periodically around certain festive seasons.

It seems the demonic Daughter of Hatred is not above giving her enemies a helping hand, even if they are actively slaying her minions and thwarting her plans to dominate Sanctuary! So, how do you get involved and what do you need to do to take part advantage of the Mother’s Blessing this Thanksgiving?

Blizzard Entertainment Lilith is still a factor in Diablo 4 Season 2.

How to recieve Mother’s Blessing

To receive the Mother’s Blessing in Diablo 4 this Thanksgiving all you need to do is play Season 2 or an Eternal character during the dates of November 20 to the 27. This will see you receive a 35% boost in gold and XP.

Those playing their characters from Season 1 and before will also be able to take advantage, as the Mother’s Blessing is not exclusive to Season 2 of Diablo 4. So, if you have a none-seasonal character you want to level up, then now is the time.

