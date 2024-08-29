All changes to Diablo 4’s Paragon system in update 2.0

Blizzard revealed a bunch of adjustments to the Paragon system during the Campfire Chat for the Diablo 4 2.0 PTR update.

Arriving alongside Season 6 and the Vessel of Hatred DLC on October 8, update 2.0 will not only increase the level cap but make alterations to the difficulty tiers and itemization.

One of the other major changes revealed was all the updates to the Paragon Board and Paragon Points system, which may look entirely unrecognizable to you once October rolls around. Here’s everything you need to know about these changes as shared in the 2.0 Campfire Chat.

Blizzard Entertainment

Now that the level cap for earning skill points has increased from level 50 to 60, the Paragon levels system will work a little differently after the 2.0 update.

Previously, players would start earning a few Paragon Points each level past 50. Now, levels 1-100 will split out into character and Paragon levels.

This adjustment was already noticed by discerning fans who caught a screenshot from Vessel of Hatred that showed a glimpse of the Paragon levels starting at level 60 instead of level 50.

Another huge change is the increase in Paragon Points you can receive. The maximum number of points players can earn has increased from 200 to 300 (not including points from Renown).

The Glyphs players can slot into their Paragon Boards have been reworked for the 2.0 update. Here is a list of every notable change coming to Glyphs in Season 6:

Glyph maximum rank significantly increased from level 21-100

All Glyphs start as Rare at rank one Glpyhs go from Rare to Legendary at rank 46 At Legendary, Glyph unlocks a huge multiplicative stat bonus

Glyph radius increases on rank 15 and 46

Players can level up Glyphs at the Pit instead of Nightmare Dungeons

instead of Nightmare Dungeons Guaranteed success on rank upgrade if 10 Pit tier difference or more Bonus ranks if 20 PIt tier difference or more



The major shifts with Glyphs here are the rank increases and the way you farm them. Now Glyphs will be able to reach a rank of 100 and they will move away from Nightmare Dungeons, instead going to the Pit.

Blizzard Entertainment

The Glyphs now showing up in the Pit also coincide with the huge changes in Pit tier progression. Pit tiers go up by five until the Penitent difficulty, then on Torment 1-4, it’ll go up by 15, all the way up to 65 at Torment IV.

There are some more substantial changes happening with the Paragon system that have to do with Realms. Paragon Points are now shared across an entire Realm. This means these Points roll over between a Seasonal and Eternal Realm.

Players should also know Paragon points are latent on a pre-level 60 character. By this, the devs mean that once you reach your max level of 60, your character will unlock all Paragon Points you’ve accrued from any other character in the same Realm.

The way Paragon Boards will work in the 2.0 update has been modified. Diablo 4 players will have a maximum of five Paragon Boards they can equip (including the starter board). This is entirely different from previous seasons where fans could have seven boards going at one time.

The developers also mentioned the best strategy for boards is to get as many Glyph slots as possible instead of being choosy with your Glyph slots like before.

Furthermore, each class will receive a brand-new board alongside the major progression updates. Blizzard has tuned each board with these updates in mind.

That's everything you need to know about the Glyph updates coming to Diablo 4 2.0 this October.

