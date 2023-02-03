GamingDiablo

Diablo 3 Season 28: Rites of Sanctuary – How it works, every skill & more

Diablo 3
diablo 3 reaper of souls malthaelBlizzard Entertainment

Malthael, the Angel of Death, is the secondary big bad in Diablo 3.

Diablo 3 Season 28 is coming and brings with it a new theme known as Rites of Sanctuary. Here’s what it all means and how it works.

Diablo 3 Season 28 may end up being the game’s final season, as Diablo 4 will be with us in June 2023. While Blizzard hasn’t confirmed a date for Season 28, we’re confident it will drop in late February, especially now that the PTR is live. The good news though is we already know all about Season 28’s theme: Rights of Sanctuary.

Rites of Sanctuary, which will introduce a new skill tree, unlike anything we’ve seen before in the game. This skill tree involves unlocking 26 Seals and three Legendary Powers that can be accessed by any class. Each Seal is unlocked through something called the Altar of Rites, found in the Festering Woods near Tristram. Here’s how it will work.

Article continues after ad
Diablo 3 young girl with brown hair writes in a book with candlelightBlizzard Entertainment
Diablo 3’s next Season may well be its last.

Diablo Season 28: Rites of Sanctuary

Players will start at level 1, then will work their way down the skill tree unlocking the next 25 Seals until they’ve unlocked every Rite of Sanctuary. Each Seal will unlock a different perk that the player can use to bolster their character for the duration of the season.

Here’s what each Seal unlocks in Season 28:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

SealPower
AYour Kill Streak timer duration and reward bonus are doubled
BPools of Reflection last for the entire Season and are not removed by death
CItems have no level requirement
D+200 Damage
E+25% Missile Damage Reduction
F+25% Movement Speed (Uncapped)
GIncrease damage against elites by 15%.
HPicking up Health Globes grants a shield for 5% of your maximum health for 7 seconds. Max stacks 5
I+25% Melee Damage Reduction
JIncreases your highest elemental skill damage bonus by 10%
KIncrease damage against elites by 20%
L+10% Damage
MDouble the number of Death’s Breaths that drop
NCritical hits grant resource: Mana: 15, Hatred: 5, Wrath: 5, Arcane Power: 3, Fury: 3, Spirit: 5, Essence: 5
ODouble the amount of Bounty Caches that drop from completing bounties
PProgress orbs from Nephalem and Greater Rifts are picked up automatically
QReduces the damage taken from elites by 25%
R+15% Damage
SGain immunity to crowd-controlling effects
TGain passability
UPets pick up Death’s Breath
VElite packs drop one additional progress orb
WIncrease damage done to Bosses by 25%
XPets pick up and salvage common, magic, and rare items
YIncrease your chance to Dodge by 15%
ZDouble the chance to find a legendary item purchased from Kadala
Potion AAWhen you drink your health potion, you manifest one of three runic circles on the ground that grant increased damage, increased cooldown reduction, or increased resource cost reduction
Potion ABWhen you drink your health potion, all enemies within 25 yards deal 25% less damage
Potion ACWhen you drink your health potion, gain a random shrine or pylon effect
Potion ADWhen a primal item drops, a second random primal item drops as well
Diablo 3 Crusader builds gameplayBlizzard
Diablo 3 is still very popular in 2023.

Cost to unlock Seals

Each Seal can be unlocked by using a combination of items, some are easy to come by while others will take a lot longer. Here’s what each Seal needs to become unlocked.

SealRequirements
A10 Reusable Parts
B1 Flawless Diamond (or greater), 15 Arcane Dust, 20 Reusable Parts3
C1 Greater Rift Key, 10 Death’s Breaths
DAny Class Specific Set Helm
E20 Forgotten Souls, 10 Khanduran Runes, 10 Caldeum Nightshade, 10 Arreat War Tapestry, 10 Corrupted Angel Flesh, 10 Westmarch Holy Water
F1 Leoric’s Regret, 1 Vial of Putridness, 1 Idol of Terror, 1 Heart of Fright
GReaper’s Wraps
H30 Forgotten Souls
I1,100 Bloodshards
J1 Flawless Royal Ruby, 20 Death’s Breaths, Ring of Royal Grandeur
K1 Flawless Royal Emerald, 30 Khanduran Runes, 30 Caldeum Nightshade, 30 Arreat War Tapestry, 30 Corrupted Angel Flesh, 30 Westmarch Holy Water
L20 Greater Rift Keys, 1 Ramaladni’s Gift
M1,300 Bloodshards
NPetrified Scream
OChallenge Rift Cache
P250 Forgotten Souls
Q1,400 Bloodshards
RAncient Hellfire Amulet
SNever Ending Questions
TAncient Puzzle Ring, 50 Khanduran Runes, 50 Caldeum Nightshade, 50 Arreat War Tapestry, 50 Corrupted Angel Flesh, 50 Westmarch Holy Water
U500 Death’s Breaths, 300 Forgotten Souls
V1,500 Bloodshards
WWhisper of Atonement Rank 125
XAny Augmented Weapon
YStaff of Herding
Z1,600 Bloodshards
Potion 155 Primordial Ashes
Potion 2110 Primordial Ashes
Potion 3165 Primordial Ashes

You’ll still be able to use and access all other skills and abilities that you normally would, the skills unlocked from Rite of Sanctuary Seals will stack with the rest. This makes it a pretty useful perk, especially if Season 28 of Diablo 3 does turn out to be the final season.

Article continues after ad

Looking to stay a step ahead of the competition? Be sure to check out our Diablo 3 guides:

How to find & defeat Izual | Where to find Kanai’s Cube in Diablo 3 | How to get Dawn Demon Hunter crossbow | Best Barbarian Builds | Best Crusader Builds | Best Demon Hunter Builds | Best Monk Builds | Best Necromancer Builds | Best Witch Doctor Builds | Best Wizard Builds

keep reading

Diablo 3 Diablo
Diablo

Diablo 3 tier list: Best character classes & builds for Season 27

Sam Smith