Diablo 3 Season 28: Rites of Sanctuary – How it works, every skill & more

Malthael, the Angel of Death, is the secondary big bad in Diablo 3.

Diablo 3 Season 28 is coming and brings with it a new theme known as Rites of Sanctuary. Here’s what it all means and how it works.

Diablo 3 Season 28 may end up being the game’s final season, as Diablo 4 will be with us in June 2023. While Blizzard hasn’t confirmed a date for Season 28, we’re confident it will drop in late February, especially now that the PTR is live. The good news though is we already know all about Season 28’s theme: Rights of Sanctuary.

Rites of Sanctuary, which will introduce a new skill tree, unlike anything we’ve seen before in the game. This skill tree involves unlocking 26 Seals and three Legendary Powers that can be accessed by any class. Each Seal is unlocked through something called the Altar of Rites, found in the Festering Woods near Tristram. Here’s how it will work.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 3’s next Season may well be its last.

Diablo Season 28: Rites of Sanctuary

Players will start at level 1, then will work their way down the skill tree unlocking the next 25 Seals until they’ve unlocked every Rite of Sanctuary. Each Seal will unlock a different perk that the player can use to bolster their character for the duration of the season.

Here’s what each Seal unlocks in Season 28:

Seal Power A Your Kill Streak timer duration and reward bonus are doubled B Pools of Reflection last for the entire Season and are not removed by death C Items have no level requirement D +200 Damage E +25% Missile Damage Reduction F +25% Movement Speed (Uncapped) G Increase damage against elites by 15%. H Picking up Health Globes grants a shield for 5% of your maximum health for 7 seconds. Max stacks 5 I +25% Melee Damage Reduction J Increases your highest elemental skill damage bonus by 10% K Increase damage against elites by 20% L +10% Damage M Double the number of Death’s Breaths that drop N Critical hits grant resource: Mana: 15, Hatred: 5, Wrath: 5, Arcane Power: 3, Fury: 3, Spirit: 5, Essence: 5 O Double the amount of Bounty Caches that drop from completing bounties P Progress orbs from Nephalem and Greater Rifts are picked up automatically Q Reduces the damage taken from elites by 25% R +15% Damage S Gain immunity to crowd-controlling effects T Gain passability U Pets pick up Death’s Breath V Elite packs drop one additional progress orb W Increase damage done to Bosses by 25% X Pets pick up and salvage common, magic, and rare items Y Increase your chance to Dodge by 15% Z Double the chance to find a legendary item purchased from Kadala Potion AA When you drink your health potion, you manifest one of three runic circles on the ground that grant increased damage, increased cooldown reduction, or increased resource cost reduction Potion AB When you drink your health potion, all enemies within 25 yards deal 25% less damage Potion AC When you drink your health potion, gain a random shrine or pylon effect Potion AD When a primal item drops, a second random primal item drops as well

Blizzard Diablo 3 is still very popular in 2023.

Cost to unlock Seals

Each Seal can be unlocked by using a combination of items, some are easy to come by while others will take a lot longer. Here’s what each Seal needs to become unlocked.

Seal Requirements A 10 Reusable Parts B 1 Flawless Diamond (or greater), 15 Arcane Dust, 20 Reusable Parts 3 C 1 Greater Rift Key, 10 Death’s Breaths D Any Class Specific Set Helm E 20 Forgotten Souls, 10 Khanduran Runes, 10 Caldeum Nightshade, 10 Arreat War Tapestry, 10 Corrupted Angel Flesh, 10 Westmarch Holy Water F 1 Leoric’s Regret, 1 Vial of Putridness, 1 Idol of Terror, 1 Heart of Fright G Reaper’s Wraps H 30 Forgotten Souls I 1,100 Bloodshards J 1 Flawless Royal Ruby, 20 Death’s Breaths, Ring of Royal Grandeur K 1 Flawless Royal Emerald, 30 Khanduran Runes, 30 Caldeum Nightshade, 30 Arreat War Tapestry, 30 Corrupted Angel Flesh, 30 Westmarch Holy Water L 20 Greater Rift Keys, 1 Ramaladni’s Gift M 1,300 Bloodshards N Petrified Scream O Challenge Rift Cache P 250 Forgotten Souls Q 1,400 Bloodshards R Ancient Hellfire Amulet S Never Ending Questions T Ancient Puzzle Ring, 50 Khanduran Runes, 50 Caldeum Nightshade, 50 Arreat War Tapestry, 50 Corrupted Angel Flesh, 50 Westmarch Holy Water U 500 Death’s Breaths, 300 Forgotten Souls V 1,500 Bloodshards W Whisper of Atonement Rank 125 X Any Augmented Weapon Y Staff of Herding Z 1,600 Bloodshards Potion 1 55 Primordial Ashes Potion 2 110 Primordial Ashes Potion 3 165 Primordial Ashes

You’ll still be able to use and access all other skills and abilities that you normally would, the skills unlocked from Rite of Sanctuary Seals will stack with the rest. This makes it a pretty useful perk, especially if Season 28 of Diablo 3 does turn out to be the final season.

