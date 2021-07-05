When is the Diablo 3 Season 24 update? Season 23 end date revealed

As Diablo 3 Season 23 comes to a close, here’s everything you need to know about the title’s upcoming Season 24, including Season 23’s end date, and what to expect.

With Diablo 2: Resurrected‘s release date finally being announced, fans of the demonic franchise have been flocking back to both the original Diablo 2, alongside its sequel Diablo 3, to get in the demon slaying mood.

Season 23 of the series’ third installment saw a lot of changes added to the game. With Followers able to equip full armor instead of just weapons and accessories, as well as now having the ’emante’ ability, Season 24 is going to have to try hard to topple 23’s success.

So, if you’re looking to crash back into Sanctuary like a falling star and cause some chaos, here’s everything you need to know about Season 24.

When does Diablo 3 Season 23 end?

Lucky for fans, there’s not much sand left in Season 23’s hourglass. Blizzard have confirmed that the season will end on these dates, at these times:

North America – July 18 at 5PM PDT/ 8PM EST

– July 18 at 5PM PDT/ 8PM EST Europe – July 18 at 4PM BST/ 5PM CEST

– July 18 at 4PM BST/ 5PM CEST Asia – July 18 at 5PM KST

So, if there’s anything you need to wrap up on your Season 23 journey, make sure you’ve done it!

When does Diablo 3 Season 24 start?

At the moment, Blizzard have not given any exact information on Season 4’s start date.

Their 23 June blog post, however, notes that “we will be providing a Season 24 preview soon which will include the start time for the next season. Stay Tuned!” Therefore, ensure you check back here as more information arises.

What can we expect in Season 24?

While nothing is set in stone, we can expect some terrifyingly tantalising new content to accompany the new season.

Blizzard have elected to reintroduce some of the title’s most iconic cosmetics from seasons past. Season 23 featured some of Season 11’s loot, so we might see Season 24 resurrect some of Season 12’s. There will also be new rewards for long-time Diablo fans, though, so no summoning circle is required for OG players.

Additionally, we’ll see new Season Journeys, new Conquests and much, much more. As more information arises, we’ll ensure you’re up to date!

So that’s everything we know about Diablo 3’s upcoming Season 24. As more terrifying tales slip out of the shadows of hell, we’ll ensure this page remains up to date.

For all of the latest news on Diablo 2: Resurrected, Diablo 3 and Diablo 4, make sure you check out our dedicated Diablo main page.