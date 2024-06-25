Diablo 4 Season 5 datamine reveals iconic WoW sword

Images datamined from Diablo 4’s second Public Test Realm suggest World of Warcraft’s iconic Frostmourne sword will become a usable weapon in Season 5.

World of Warcraft‘s Frostmourne sword counts among the most iconic weapons in gaming. Wielded by the fearsome Lich King from Wrath of the Lich King, the two-handed blade has been replicated numerous times by craftsmen and turned into high-priced merch.

It has also appeared in Diablo 4 as a premium horse trophy, alongside a mount modeled after the Lich King’s steed, Invincible.

Now, datamined details shared by Wowhead indicate Blizzard has bigger plans in store for Frostmourne’s appearance in Sanctuary.

While datamining the Season 5 PTR, Wowhead stumbled across two models for Frostmourne, suggesting the Lich King’s sword may eventually find its way to Diablo 4 as an actual weapon.

If Frostbourne does make the jump to Diablo in an official capacity, it’s unclear if Blizzard developers will implement it as a premium shop item or a free unlockable.

On top of that, there’s a good chance that not everyone will get to put it to use depending on class preferences. It’s possible only Diablo 4’s Barbarian and Necromancer classes will be able to wield Frostmourne given its status as a two-handed sword.

The Season 5 PTR went live for PC users on Tuesday, June 25, but will only remain available for one week. During this brief period, participants can test out the newest features coming to Season 5, including the wave-based Infernal Hordes mode.

Additionally, the next seasonal update promises the release of new Unique items, Tempering recipes, and a whole host of balance tweaks across all character classes.

Diablo 4 Season 4 is still ongoing, and Season 5 will become available for all players on Tuesday, August 6.