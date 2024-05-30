Deadly Diablo 4 bug has an Elixir dealing billions of damage

Why spend all that time in Diablo 4 crafting the ultimate weapon when you can just use an Elixir that deals billions of damage? Players are wondering the same thing.

Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn got its name for a reason. It’s a complete overhaul of Diablo 4’s itemization and crafting that prioritizes intricately building the perfect gear over time.

Initially tested in the game’s first-ever PTR, the new changes to crafting mechanics and Legendary Aspects encourage a journey to optimize your gear. Unfortunately, that process has been somewhat undermined.

The Elixir of Holy Bolts is making Diablo 4 Season 4’s best build even better by doling out billions of damage thanks to a potential bug. Some players are elated with the result but it’s a hotly disputed issue.

Article continues after ad

The Elixir itself sends damaging rays of holy light out of the corpses of enemies that you kill. Some strange math is going on that causes Necromancer minions who kill enemies to deal more than twice what these Holy Bolts should deal thanks to their stat mirroring capabilities.

Article continues after ad

Other classes are seeing similar boosts in certain instances but this Necromancer thing is the most pronounced. The issue is so impactful that Maxroll has excluded any Pit runs in which players use Diablo 4’s Elixir of Holy Bolts from their leaderboards.

While some players have waved this potentially unintended build buff off as “Seasonal power creep”, others think it has ruined the spirit of Season 4. “The season is Season of Loot. Then they give us an elixir that skews everything and makes it nearly impossible to judge builds,” one player explained.

Article continues after ad

There’s no word on a fix from Blizzard for the Elixer of Holy Bolts as of yet but they do seem to be aware of the issue. Diablo 4 Community Manager Adam Fletcher revealed “we’ve been having some talks about the elixir”, in a post on X.

Nothing has been said since then however and players continue to debate whether the use of the Elixir is fair. Particularly given not all builds benefit from it in equal measure.