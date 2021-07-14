Diablo 3 Season 24 update patch notes: Ethereal Weapons, Journey Rewards, cosmetics

Diablo 3’s highly anticipated Season 24 is almost upon us, so here’s everything you need to know about the new update, including the patch notes, Ethereal Weapons, cosmetic rewards and more.

As Diablo 3 Season 23 comes to a close, players everywhere are desperate to dive into the title’s newest season. Entitled Ethereal Memory, Season 24 brings back the iconic Ethereal Weapons from Diablo 2: Lord of Destruction.

Prompted by the remastering of Diablo 2, Diablo 2 Resurrected, which is set to drop on 23 September, these mysterious tools are the perfect upgrade for your arsenal, and bring with them a whole host of benefits.

So, without further ado, let’s delve into the bowels of Diablo 3 Season 24’s patch notes to uncover the secrets that lurk within.

When is Diablo 3 Season 24?

Diablo 3 Season 24 kicks off at 5PM PST/CEST/KST on July 23, and follows the title’s in-game update.

The patch itself will go live on July 20, so you’ll be able to get used to some of the adjustments that’ll be accompanying it.

What is the theme of Diablo 3 Season 24?

As we mentioned before, the Ethereal Weapons are the star of this season. Once only available to Diablo 2 players, Diablo 3 fans will finally be able to get their hands on these heavy hitters for the duration of this season.

Boasting 50% extra damage for weapons and 50% extra defense for armor, Ethereal equipment lets you hit hard whilst taking more hits yourself. Additionally, they’re also immune to degradation, so won’t require constant trips to the rather expensive blacksmith.

Importantly, you won’t be able to get these items outside of this season’s boundaries, so if you want to scoop up all 21 of them you’ll need to be ready to grind.

Don’t worry, though, because we’ll have a detailed guide on how to track down these elusive items all prepped for you to make sure you take advantage of this season’s offerings.

Diablo 3 Season 24: Journey Rewards

Assuming that you’ve torn through the past few seasons in style and have accrued the rank of Conquerer, you’ll have some empty stash slots left over. To unlock another, here’s the Journey Rewards for Season 24:

Complete a Torment XIII Rift in under 5 minutes

Complete Greater Rift 60 solo

Kill Greed on Torment XIII

Kill Queen Araneae on Torment XIII in under 30 seconds

Reforge a Legendary or Set item

Augment an Ancient item with a Level 50 or greater Legendary Gem

Level three Legendary Gems to 55

Complete two Conquests

Diablo 3 Season 24 update 2.7.1: Full patch notes

The full patch notes, as well as other changes, can be found via Blizzard.

Seasons

Season 24 introduces Ethereals, a new weapon-type that players will be able to acquire and hunt for in their upcoming seasonal journey. Ethereals will roll a powerful set of affixes, a random Class Weapon Legendary Power and a random Class Passive Power. Ethereals will have unique icons, names, item types, and sounds originally found in Diablo II. For additional details on Ethereals, check out the list below:

Ethereals are account bound and can only be dropped by monsters, chests, and destructibles, but do not require your character to be level 70 to drop. Ethereals cannot be acquired through Kanai’s Cube or from Kadala.

Ethereal rarity drop rate is set between Ancient and Primal items.

There are 3 unique Ethereals per class. Each Ethereal has fixed affixes and rolls one random Legendary Weapon power and one random Class Passive Skill.

Only one Ethereal can be equipped at a time.

Ethereals ignore item durability loss.

Legendary Powers and Class Passive Skills rolled on Ethereals do not stack with the same power equipped through Kanai’s Cube, Items or Skills.

Ethereals cannot be Enchanted, Transmogrified, Dyed, Reforged, or traded.

Ethereals can be augmented.

Collecting all 21 Ethereals during Season 24 will reward players with the Feat of Strength, Ethereal Recollection. Players who accomplish this will have all Ethereal transmogrify options available for future seasonal and non-seasonal play.

Ethereals only drop in Seasonal play, and will not transfer to your non-seasonal character when the season ends.

Items

General

Monk | Skill Change: Mystic Ally – Fire Ally: Now splits into 2 splits instead of 5, but now all Fire Allies can split. Damage radius slightly increased and damage increased from 480% to 1920% weapon damage. Mystic Ally – Fire Ally: Improved Fire Ally AI so Allies now explode more consistently. Mystic Ally – Earth Ally: Damage increased from 380% to 4500% weapon damage. Rabid Strike: Spirit spenders that teleport you while Epiphany is active are also mimicked on a nearby target with 350-450% increased damage for free.

Wizard | Skill Change: Mirror Image: ​ Mirror Image icon now displays a counter to display how many Mirror Images are active.



Item Changes

Inna’s Mantra 4-Piece Set: Gain the base effect of all four Mantras at all times. You gain 5% damage reduction for each Mystic Ally you have out. Your Mystic Allies no longer take damage.

Gain the base effect of all four Mantras at all times. You gain 5% damage reduction for each Mystic Ally you have out. Your Mystic Allies no longer take damage. Inna’s Mantra 6-Piece Set: Gain the passive abilities of the five runed Mystic Allies at all times. Attacking enemies creates your chosen Mystic Ally that lasts 15 seconds, up to 10 Mystic Allies. The damage of your Mystic Allies is increased by 3000% for each Mystic Ally you have out.

Gain the passive abilities of the five runed Mystic Allies at all times. Attacking enemies creates your chosen Mystic Ally that lasts 15 seconds, up to 10 Mystic Allies. The damage of your Mystic Allies is increased by 3000% for each Mystic Ally you have out. The Crudest Boots: Mystic Ally summons two Mystic Allies that fight by your side. They deal 150% to 200% increased damage and are able to attack with their active forms longer.

Mystic Ally summons two Mystic Allies that fight by your side. They deal 150% to 200% increased damage and are able to attack with their active forms longer. Bindings of the Lesser Gods: Enemies hit by your Cyclone Strike take 150% to 200% increased damage from your Mystic Ally for 5 seconds. Split Fire Allies gain 5 times this bonus.

Enemies hit by your Cyclone Strike take 150% to 200% increased damage from your Mystic Ally for 5 seconds. Split Fire Allies gain 5 times this bonus. Aegis of Valor 2-Piece Set: Attacking with Fists of the Heavens empowers you, allowing Heaven’s Fury to deal 125% increased damage for 5 seconds. Stacks up to 3 times.

Attacking with Fists of the Heavens empowers you, allowing Heaven’s Fury to deal 125% increased damage for 5 seconds. Stacks up to 3 times. Masquerade of the Burning Carnival 6-Piece Set: Bone Spear cast by you and your Simulacrums deals 6000% increased damage.

Bug Fixes