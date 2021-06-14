5 big things we've learned about Diablo 2 Resurrected, before and after E3 - Dexerto

As Blizzard continue to throw fuel on the hype fire surrounding Diablo 2 Resurrected, we’ve broken down five of the most important things you need to know going into the highly anticipated remaster.

While the Xbox E3 showcase offered a wealth of exciting new titles for gamers everywhere, Diablo fans are rejoicing about the huge news regarding the upcoming remaster, Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Set to drop on 23 September, with those who preorder getting access to the multiplayer beta in August, the announcement has breathed fresh life into the hype surrounding the devilishly delightful title.

As we draw ever closer to armageddon and the end of all things, let’s take a look at what we’ve learned so far about Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Diablo 2 Resurrected is the same game

One of the most important things that fans, old and new, need to remember is that Diablo 2 Resurrected is the exact same game.

While graphically it’s received a complete overhaul, the story, characters, gameplay, and customization are exactly the same as in the original 2000s title.

The devs were very specific about making sure fans are under no illusion of new content, classes, and expansions. Diablo 2 Resurrected is DII with a fresh lick of paint, but boy does it look good!

Loot isn’t going to be an issue anymore (sort of)!

One of the most difficult aspects of Diablo is juggling your loot. The system sees players appointed to a grid that can be filled with different items. Each piece of equipment is a different size and shape, meaning you’ll need to play a bit of Tetris to get everything to fit.

Coming into the remaster, though, there’s been a pretty huge expansion to your stash. Now a 10×10 grid instead of 6×8, you can hoard a few more items than before.

Additionally, items are now cross-transferable to any new characters you make. Find an amazing staff whilst playing as the Amazon? No problem! You’ll be able to magically beam it across to your Sorceress without any trouble.

It might seem minor, but your weapons are key to progression throughout the game. After all, it’s the end of the world! Might as well slay some demons in style.

Your classes are set: pick the best one for you

It’s important to note that whichever character you pick will be the one you journey through the game with. If you’ve never played Diablo before, we’d advise you to stick with a character class you’re familiar with to get to grips with the system.

Diablo 2 Resurrected classes list

The game features 7 classes:

Amazon – long-range marksman who relies on her bow and javelin, the Amazon brings her martial arts skills and impeccable aim to the fight.

– long-range marksman who relies on her bow and javelin, the Amazon brings her martial arts skills and impeccable aim to the fight. Assassin – perfect for stealthy players who prefer to demolish opponents in one hit then sneak back into the shadows.

– perfect for stealthy players who prefer to demolish opponents in one hit then sneak back into the shadows. Barbarian – Diablo’s tanky character, the Barbarian is perfect for those who want to throw themselves into the heart of battle.

– Diablo’s tanky character, the Barbarian is perfect for those who want to throw themselves into the heart of battle. Druid – the Druid is the title’s summoner class. Similar to the Ranger in other games, he can summon animal companions, as well as shapeshift into some of the wild’s most terrifying monsters. Additionally, his spell damage is nature-focused.

– the Druid is the title’s summoner class. Similar to the Ranger in other games, he can summon animal companions, as well as shapeshift into some of the wild’s most terrifying monsters. Additionally, his spell damage is nature-focused. Necromancer – Similar to the Druid, the Necromancer bends the undead to his will. With the power to summon skeletons and golems, his damage relies on his poisonous creatures

– Similar to the Druid, the Necromancer bends the undead to his will. With the power to summon skeletons and golems, his damage relies on his poisonous creatures Paladin – Yet another tank-style character, the Paladin is adorned in holy armor and plans to bring the sword of heaven down on the armies of hell.

– Yet another tank-style character, the Paladin is adorned in holy armor and plans to bring the sword of heaven down on the armies of hell. Sorceress – The queen of the elements, the Sorceress can sling devastating spells from a distance and mow down the masses.

Importantly, you cannot change the gender of your character. So, if you specifically want to play a male character, then you’ll want to pick up the Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, or Paladin. Looking for a more feminine touch? Then the Amazon, Assassin, and Sorceress are the ladies for you.

Diablo 2 Resurrected has cross progression

Diablo 2 Resurrected is set to be released on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, but thankfully you’ll be able to transfer your character across to each of these.

Just got a Series X|S and wanting to try out Diablo on the controller? As long as all of your accounts are linked to your Battle.net you’ll be able to transfer your character and their arsenal across without a problem.

You’ll also retain all of your progress, so whatever quests, skills, and talents you’ve managed to accumulate will accompany your character.

Diablo 2 Resurrected is not easy

During our Resurrected Alpha test adventures, we realized one very important thing: Diablo 2 is not an easy game to play.

While Diablo 3 is somewhat of a walk in the park (although that park is on fire and overrun with demons), the devilish tale of DII isn’t an easy path to traverse. As we mentioned earlier, the game was created in 2000, and the 2000’s generation were pretty used to playing difficult games.

If you die you lose all of your equipment and have to recover it in a Dark Souls style fashion. This is pretty difficult if you’re at the third level of a dungeon and the swarms have descended.

Make sure you’re mindful of your health and mana bars, as well as those of your followers. Otherwise, you’re going to end up six feet under with no weapons, allies, or, most importantly, the hope of success.

So, that’s five things we know about Diablo 2 Resurrected. If you fancy sitting by the campfire and listening for a while, though, we’ve got more mysterious and macabre tales to tell over on our dedicated Diablo main page.