Diablo 2 Resurrected release date and beta details leaked - Dexerto

The details on Blizzard’s highly anticipated remaster, Diablo 2: Resurrected, have been pretty thin, but one leaker has dropped a possible release date alongside beta access details.

All the way back in February, Blizzard revealed that the iconic second Diablo would be getting remastered. Entitled “Diablo 2: Resurrected,” the game is a complete replica of the original title, but features enhanced graphics, controls, and much more.

For fans of the devilish franchise, this is an absolute dream. Diablo Resurrected has continually been touted as one of the best games ever made, and the Alpha release of the title proves that Blizzard is determined to make Resurrected as iconic as the original.

While details on an actual release date haven’t surfaced just yet, one leaker has suggested that the title will be dropping in the heart of autumn – a perfect time to release such an eerie classic.

Diablo 2 release date & beta access leak

According to renowned leaker Brushie (the man who perfectly predicted Pokemon Legends Arceus) Diablo II is set to release just in time for the spooky season.

After one fan asked for a release date, Brushie informed them that the Blizzard title is set to drop on September 23, 2021.

In terms of a public beta date, it seems like you won’t need to grab your calendar. According to this leak, all you need to do get gain access to the beta version of the title is pre-order the game when that option becomes available.

Of course, it’s important to remember that this is a leak, and therefore the information may not be completely accurate. Brushie does have quite the reputation for getting things right, though, so we’ve got our fingers crossed!

This news comes in the wake of a recent leak showing a possible listing on PlayStation’s database for a Diablo IV alpha. The next installment in the ongoing conflict between the forces of heaven and hell has been on the cards since 2019, and remains shrouded in mystery.

It’ll be interesting to see if there’s any substance behind each of these rumors, but until then we’ll be strapping on our armor and getting ready to slay hell’s demons.