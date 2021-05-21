Diablo 4 release date: PlayStation Store "alpha" leak puts fans on notice - Dexerto

While Diablo II: Resurrected continues to steal the spotlight, fans everywhere are anxiously awaiting the title’s next adventure, Diablo 4. A new PlayStation Store discovery implies it may not be that far away.

Blizzconline was pretty spectacular for fans of all of Blizzard’s iconic titles, but especially for fans of the developer’s devilish dungeon crawler, Diablo.

With Diablo II: Resurrected finally being announced and dropping sometime this year, fans are eager to sink their teeth into the remastered version of what many deem the best game ever made.

While the details for Diablo IV were a little bit sparse, other than the trailer for the new Rogue class, it turns out that some recent data mining has uncovered some information that will set the fires of hell ablaze once more.

Diablo 4 appears in PlayStation Store

Data miner JustinxRuben uncovered what appears to be Diablo IV in the PlayStation Store. Importantly, the game isn’t set to release until 2022, therefore this build is presumably a test build, or possibly an alpha at the very best.

Discovered under the code name ‘Oberon,’ with the content-id ‘WELOOOOVEDOGS,’ the title weighs in at 44GB for PS4.

🚨 Code Name : Oberon 🟫 And This Game : DIABLO IV 🟪 PS4 Size : ~ 40 GB https://t.co/l7rUX2hOLn — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) May 17, 2021

Diablo 4 alpha?

Additional comments note that the code calls this version a “take home alpha”. The idea of ‘take home’ may imply that alpha tests will be opening up shortly after this discovery, too.

the changeinfo.xml report "TAKE HOME ALPHA" pic.twitter.com/sBY7f1k2HX — Lord Soth (@puntog) May 19, 2021

It’s not impossible that the Diablo devs would consider opening up an Alpha test, as they’ve done the exact same thing with Diablo II: Resurrected. If you’re interested in seeing how that went down, we’ve got a preview of the stunning remaster right here.

Of course, this is just a leak. It’s important to take all of this with a pinch of salt, but at least it gives us some hints as to how the franchise’s first title in almost a decade is progressing.

In the meantime, we’ll have to take a seat at the campfire and listen for any snippets of information we can get.