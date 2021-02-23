 Diablo 2: Resurrected devs reveal biggest challenges of pulling off remaster - Dexerto
Diablo 2: Resurrected devs reveal biggest challenges of pulling off remaster

Published: 23/Feb/2021 17:06 Updated: 25/Feb/2021 12:31

by Lauren Bergin
Diablo_II_Resurrected_Blizzcon_dev_Q&A
Blizzard Entertainment

BlizzConline was a treasure trove of new content for Diablo fans. We spoke to two of Diablo II: Resurrected’s art devs on the game’s remastering. 

BlizzConline 2021 certainly has made some waves among the Blizzard fanbase. World of Warcraft fans have been gifted a new Shadowlands expansion and Overwatch fans were given more of a glimpse into the title’s highly anticipated sequel.

Diablo fans, however, possibly emerged the most hyped. While further details dropped about Diablo IV, the next installment in Blizzard’s landmark franchise, the most exciting announcement was Diablo II: Resurrected, a 2021 remastering of the original game.

Being dubbed ‘the best game ever made,’ Dexerto were invited to BlizzCon’s Q&A with Game Designer Andre Abrahamian and Art Lead Chris Amaral to find out more about what it’s like to remaster an icon.

Blizzard devs on remastering Diablo 2

diablo_2_resurrected
Blizzard Entertainment
The new Diablo II: Resurrected trailer took fans’ breaths away at Blizzconline.

Remastering Diablo II in no mean feat. The game’s commercial success, coupled with it being the beating heart of the Diablo fandom, makes remastering it a pretty daunting task.

When I asked the duo about this, Andre responded that “we quickly identified what was important about Diablo II so that kept us on track of going down the path of a remaster. There’s a lot of quirks and interesting things that are still relevant and made this game such a legacy that players know and love.”

“There’s a lot of things that define the ARPG genre over these past 20 years, but Diablo II is still relevant today so we knew that we had to stay as close as we could. So that’s why we went that path of remaster.

“I think we’ve stuck with that and have stayed very true to the experience.” Andre certainly adds some hype to the already flaming hellfire that is the rebirth of Diablo II.

Resurrecting Diablo II with modern art

diablo-2-resurrected-tyrael-screenshot
Blizzard Entertainment
Tyrael is back, but he looks better than ever.

Andre’s comment about maintaining the soul of Diablo II is clearly what both devs and the wider team deemed the most important. It’s a challenge, though, especially when part of the task is bringing the title’s arcade-style art aesthetic into the modern-day.

Chris sheds some light on this, commenting “this game has been around for 20 years, it’s basically inspired many, many ARPGs out there. It has a very unique look that also kind of established the look of ARPGS. So for me, as far as on the art side, it was more difficult because you don’t want to ruin what people have remembered.”

“Like the Necromancer’s heavy armor, it has to look and feel a certain way or it won’t look like the Necromancer. You can’t veer off too far otherwise it becomes something entirely different.”

“So for me on the art side I’d say it’s more difficult to do a remaster than a remake because you have the limitations that you have to adhere to or else you’re messing things up.”

It’s pretty clear that Chris, Andre, and everyone working on Diablo II have hardly messed up. Looking at the side-by-side comparisons of the original gameplay versus the Resurrected world on the official website, the game maintains that nostalgia.

So get ready to strap on your armor the prepare for hellfire, because the angels and demons are at war all over again and we can’t wait to jump into the fray when it releases later this year.

Fortnite

Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 challenges: How to complete all quests

Published: 25/Feb/2021 13:31 Updated: 25/Feb/2021 13:32

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Week 13 Challenges
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 13 challenges have arrived, and we’ve got all the information you need to complete each and every quest in no time at all.

We’re now only a few weeks away from the end of Season 5, which is expected to close on March 15, 2021. Things are getting a bit dry, but Epic Games are continuing to pump out weekly challenges to give players something new to focus on.

This week, there’s a mix of weapon damage quests and location-based quests. There are also a few tasks based around the Zero Point, as players will need to destroy some Crystal Trees and enter the Zero Point.

Below, you’ll find the complete list of Week 13 challenges that go live on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 9AM ET. There are a total of seven Epic quests to work through, as well as a single Legendary quest that will earn you a huge amount of XP.

SypherPK Fortnite Season 5 Best Spot
Epic Games
You’ll need to enter the Zero Point to complete Fortnite’s Week 13 challenges.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 Quests

The most interesting quest this week is the first one, which tasks players with scanning a server at a Surface Hub. It turns out, these are actually the Imagined Order’s underground bunkers. We’ve got a guide to finding Surface Hubs here.

Throwing fruit at Hunter’s Haven should be easy. Collect fruit from any POI, make your way to Hunter’s Haven, then throw it on the ground. You can also deal damage to opponents here to complete the next challenge, and if you do it with a Pistol, you’ll tick off another in the process.

To bathe in the Purple Pool, you’ll need to visit Steamy Stacks at the northeast of the Season 5 map. You can find the pool inside the main building on the ground floor. We’ve got a guide to finding the Purple Pool here.

Entering the Zero Point requires you to jump out the Battle Bus over the center of the map and glide into it. Doing so won’t harm you, it will actually increase your shield. From here, destroying Crystal Trees is as simple as attacking the crystals that stick out of the sand with your pickaxe.

Steamy Stacks Fortnite
Epic Games
Steamy Stacks gets its own challenge this week.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 Legendary Quest

  • Build Structures (60/120/180/240/300)

This week’s Legendary quest should be a lot easier to complete than last week’s challenge, which required players to deal damage to opponents within 10 seconds of Zero Point Dashing.

You won’t even need to engage in combat this week, as you’ll simply need to build a total of 300 structures. As this is something most players do at least a few times during a match, you should complete it during everyday play.

However, if you want to speed things along, we recommend you land at a quiet POI and farm for materials. Once you’ve maxed your inventory out, build away and you’ll tick each tier of this Legendary quest off in no time at all.

Remember, you’ll only have until Thursday, March 4, 2021, to complete all of these quests and earn XP to level up your Battle Pass before Week 14 kicks off and they disappear.