Diablo 2 Resurrected keeps crashing on all platforms and players demand a fix

The Diablo 2 Resurrection post-launch period has been a bit shaky, and players keep reporting game crashes on multiple platforms including PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and more.

The release date for D2R saw plenty of people excited to go back into hell in Blizzard’s remake for the classic dungeon crawler. The game even saw a massive audience reception on Twitch as people flocked to the Diablo 2 Resurrected category on launch day.

But a couple of weeks after release, D2R players are noticing quite a few crashes happening in-game. People have even said that the game crashes on loading screens, making the issue hard to avoid in some cases.

Players on all platforms have reported similar Diablo 2 Resurrected crashes, and players want Blizzard to look into the problem.

“Crashing keeps happening more and more often,” user ‘Aerodlol’ said. “Is anyone else experiencing this in D2R? I’m crashing every 2nd or 3rd Chaos/Baal run.

“I don’t even experience a bug error window most times and my screen freezes and my game disappears. It started happening either yesterday or the day before.”

The stalls don’t seem to be confined to a specific area of Diablo 2 Resurrected, and people are finding that it can happen on different devices.

“Yup getting crashes roughly every few hours on all 3 of my computers running D2R,” another user said. “What’s particularly annoying is crashing while in town.”

Some players are avoiding Hardcore mode in light of D2R’s crashes to avoid any issues with their characters.

“Yes, I made a post about it a few days ago,” user ‘Acid-Columbo’ said. “Killed 2 of my Hardcore characters which made me switch to Softcore until they fix the crashing. Maybe when the Ladder starts it will work better.”

This is on the heels of other D2R issues where the game would randomly freeze characters during a run while the game still played around them.

There are a few issues Blizzard will have to sort in Diablo 2 Resurrected, as more players are reporting similar problems.