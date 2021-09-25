Diablo 2 Resurrected September 24 patch notes: Stability changes, bug fixes

Diablo 2 Resurrected is getting its first post-launch update with patch 9.24 that should help resolve performance issues with the Blizzard title.

Blizzard has finally launched their remastered version of the classic Diablo 2. In our review of the game, we lauded its ability to capture what made the original so special, but were disappointed by the number of bugs and glitches that make playing it a pain.

Luckily, Blizzard has set out to fix some of the problems that plagued the game at launch.

Diablo 2 Resurrected patch 9.24

Diablo 2 Resurrected’s first patch includes a handful of changes that will make the playing experience smoother for players who have been dealing with bugs and performance issues.

The general bug fixes include fixing an issue for offline characters that shared the same names as their online characters, a bug that caused in-game cinematics to stagger or stall, and issues with creating a character in a region after joining a game in a different region.

Two of the updates under the stability and performance section are helpful changes, like fixing a bug that was causing players to crash upon launching the game using controllers. Playing Diablo 2 & 3 with a controller has become quite popular, so thankfully Blizzard was able to accommodate those players.

The other update helped fix a bug that caused players to crash upon launching the game because of an audio issue.

Hopefully, these bug fixes help the game become a smoother experience for players who decided to hop in at launch.