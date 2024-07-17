Diablo 4 Season 5 is around the corner and players are feeling positive about the game after Season 4 changed many aspects for the better.

Seasons in Diablo 4 have been hit or miss since release, offering a new way to enjoy the game rather than adding new content. While each season does usually add a new side story to explain the theme, such as the Vampire threat or why angry robots have appeared throughout Sanctuary, this is usually all it is.

Article continues after ad

Season 4’s approach was even more minimalist, the majority of that season’s changes being focused on loot and quality-of-life improvements rather than introducing a new theme.

Season 5 will be unique as it will be the last before the Vessel of Hatred DLC, and the first since Diablo 4’s Loot Reborn shake-up in Season 4. The question is, will the season be lackluster like the first and third seasons?

Blizzard Entertainment The Vessel of Hatred DLC could bring lapsed players back.

The good news is that fan excitement for Season 5 is at an all-time high, and this is not just down to hype for the DLC, but also based on Season 4 fixing many of the player’s gripes. In a Reddit thread, one fan posted about how excited they are for Season 5.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Titling their thread “Amazing changes coming to Season 5”, they said: “After seeing the previews released today, it is clear that the breadth of changes and QoL being added with S5 are really impressive. I am now very, very excited for S5. That’s all I wanted to say. Great job. This game keeps getting better and better.”

Another commented on the game’s progress, saying: “Each season builds on the shoulders of the last. The game is finally reaching its final form ahead of the expansion: D3 II.”

Article continues after ad

In a different thread, some players reflected on Season 4, with one saying: “Awesome Season 4 rekindled my love for the whole Diablo franchise. I’m having a blast so far! With Season 5 coming up and Hearthstone’s new expansion out in a week, it’s indeed a great time to be a Blizz gamer!”

They went on to say that after playing Season 4, they “went back to Diablo 2: Resurrected” to spend some time with that game. Another player commented on how Season 4 has made them appreciate older entries in the franchise, too, but that they still prefer games like Diablo 3.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

They said: “I’m now playing Diablo 3 Season 32 and having a blast. I can only hope Diablo 4 will be as good one day. Maybe in 10 years? As of now, Diablo 3 will remain my main ARPG.”

While Vessel of Hatred will likely breathe some new life into Diablo 4, the question with the series’ seasons is often the same – how many times will players be prepared to make a new character when a new season rolls around?

Article continues after ad

Although, with Diablo 3 still going strong on Season 32, we may have our answer.