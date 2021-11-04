Diablo 2 Resurrected dev promises “fixes” in response to server issues

Diablo 2 Resurrected’s server issues are rendering the game unplayable for some fans, however Diablo’s Executive Producer has promised upcoming stability fixes.

While Diablo 2 Resurrected triumphantly reimagined the original game in 4k glory, sadly the title has been plagued with server issues since launch.

As players demanded developer intervention, Blizzard opted to add server queues, which were immediately criticized for the lengthy wait times. For many, this was the last straw, with several players urging console stores to remove the game just like the did CD Projekt Red’s infamous Cyberpunk 2077.

However, in the run up to a patch scheduled for the week beginning November 1, Executive Producer Rod Fergusson has promised that stability issues will hopefully sort themselves out with the new update.

Diablo 2 Resurrected EP promises “stability fixes”

A community post from Diablo’s Global Community Development Lead, Adam ‘PezRadar’ Fletcher, notes that “significant updates” will send some of the title’s ongoing issues straight back to the hell they crawled out from.

Players, however, have remained unconvinced. “Will I be able to play the game for more then 30 seconds without it crashing?” asks one irritated fan in response to the official tweet detailing the update. “Please fix that.”

Thankfully, Fergusson was on hand to shed some light on the situation. “We have a lot of stability fixes coming,” he writes, before asking the player for further details on the problems they’ve been having.

We have a lot of stability fixes coming but it would be great to know more details – what platform and are you doing something specific to hit it. Thanks. — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) November 3, 2021

With the update set to drop sometime in the near future, it’ll be interesting to see if it has an impact on the game’s stability. More than a month after launch players are still calling the game unfinished, claiming that there’s no way it can support the highly requested ladder system in its current state.

With Diablo 4 being delayed once more, the franchise’s outlook is pretty bleak. Blizzard will need to pray to the High Heavens for some divine intervention, otherwise, Diablo may finally best the heroes of Sanctuary.