Diablo 2 Resurrected Beta: Start time, Twitch drops, more

Diablo 2 Resurrected is giving players the opportunity to participate in the Early and Open Access Betas to play the game early. Here’s how you can get access.

The hotly-anticipated Diablo 2 Resurrected will be gracing our screens on September 23, 2021, meaning that armageddon lurks just over the horizon.

The remaster sees the original title given a fresh lick of paint, transforming the once pixellated adventure into a modern, ghoulish version of itself.

So, if you want to sign your name in blood ahead of the crowd, here’s everything you need to know about the Diablo 2 Resurrected beta.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Beta: Dates, Start times

Blizzard have announced that there will be both an Early Access and Open Beta before the official launch. These will run from:

Advertisement

Early Access Beta: 10AM PST/ 1PM EST/ 6PM BST / 7PM CEST 13 August to 16 August.

10AM PST/ 1PM EST/ 6PM BST / 7PM CEST 13 August to 16 August. Open Beta: 10AM PST/ 1PM EST/ 6PM BST / 7PM CEST 20 August to 22 August.

The road to launch begins. 💀 Early Access Beta: 8/13 – 8/16

⚔️ Open Beta: 8/20 – 8/22

🔥 Launch Day: 9/23 📜 https://t.co/FXox59Pt6d pic.twitter.com/S8VQ2UWUDl — Diablo (@Diablo) August 10, 2021

Diablo 2 Beta: How to play Resurrected early

For those desperate to dive into the pits of hell, you can participate in either Beta, or both if you’re willing to splash some cash.

In order to partake in the Early Access Beta you will need to either:

Preorder Diablo 2: Resurrected via Blizzard’s official website. ($39.99/£34.99)

via Blizzard’s official website. ($39.99/£34.99) Purchase the Diablo Prime Evil Collection, which includes a preorder of the game. ($49.99/£42.99)

If you’re not too sure you want to drop that amount of money on the remaster just yet, then you can participate in the Open Multiplayer Beta for free. All you’ll have to do is:

On PC: Visit Battle.net from 18 August and download from there.

Visit Battle.net from 18 August and download from there. On Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation5 and PlayStation4: players will be able to pre-load the Beta from August 17 after the Early Access Beta ends from the store pages.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Beta: Twitch drops

As your favorite streamers take to the desolate plains of Sanctuary, Blizzard will be offering free drops to the Early Access Beta if you watch 2.5 hours of any Diablo 2: Resurrected stream.

Advertisement

Note that this will only be happening on Friday 13 August, so make sure you’re ready to tune in from 10AM PST/ 1PM EST/ 6PM BST / 7PM CEST to secure yourself early access.

So that’s everything you need to know about the Diablo 2 Resurrected Betas! If you’re looking to keep up with all of the latest news on Blizzard’s delightfully devilish franchise, be sure to check out our Diablo main page.