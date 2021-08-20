Diablo 2 Resurrected August 20 patch notes: Functionality Changes, Bug Fixes

Diablo 2 Resurrected is getting one final patch before the game goes into open beta, and there are a handful of changes that are helping clean up the game’s performance.

The full retail release of Diablo 2 Resurrected is fast approaching, but before that, Blizzard is hosting an open beta of the game for fans to dip their toes back into hell.

Diablo 2 Resurrected’s Open Beta is running from August 20 – August 23, but before it drops, Blizzard is putting out one last patch to make some final adjustments before the game is played by the general public.

These patch notes show that Blizzard is cleaning up more buggy areas of the game so that when it is played by a more broad audience in the open beta there will be fewer issues. There is also an update for players that use a controller that helps clean up previously inaccurate button presses, which were leading to players spending points in skills they didn’t want. Most of the other changes are fixing bugs that were previously crashing the game for many players, including upon launching the game.

Advertisement

Open Beta Patch Notes

Blizzard’s Community Manager Hooley posted the patch notes in a blog post, and here they are:

FUNCTIONALITY CHANGES

Skill purchases now require separate button presses‎ (Controller)

BUG FIXES

Fixed several bugs that could cause a crash upon launching the game

Fixed a bug that could cause players to crash when toggling the Legacy mode

Fixed a bug that could cause players to crash when opening a Trade window

Fixed a bug that could cause players to crash when the Skill Select window prompted

Fixed a bug that could cause degraded performance over time

Fixed several bugs that could cause a crash when encountering poor server connectivity

Fixed several bugs that could cause a crash on consoles

Added several client, server and network optimizations

GENERAL

Fixed a bug preventing players from accepting party invites while the game window was minimized

Fixed a bug preventing players from toggling on or off their Paladin Auras

There aren’t too many changes here, but the changes that are coming will help make a more seamless Diablo 2 experience.

The full retail version of Diablo 2 Resurrected is planned to be released on September 23, 2021.