Blizzard hid Diablo 4’s best change from 2.0 patch notes

Diablo 4 developers have pulled a fast one on us and left the best changes coming in the 2.0 update out of its massive patch notes.

The team behind Diablo 4 is gearing up for the release of Vessel of Hatred, the game’s first major expansion. Alongside the DLC, a major overhaul of the game courtesy of the 2.0 update will grace the plains of Sanctuary.

Fresh from some testing in the recent PTR, players can look forward to more cow level shenanigans and powerful builds when the update drops. You can take a look at most of what’s coming to the game in the extensive 2.0 update patch notes.

We say ‘most’ because it turns out the folks at Blizzard have left a few things out of those patch notes including what might just be the best change to the game yet. The folks over at Wowhead were good enough to compile a list of all the undisclosed changes but one stood out to us above the rest.

Blizzard Entertainment This particular change is for the fashion lovers of Diablo 4.

Now, the term ‘best’ is entirely subjective but I’m sure similarly aligned Diablo 4 players will agree with me on this one. Come the 2.0 update, you won’t have to return to town to access the Wardrobe.

That’s right, this isn’t a buff to a class that makes it an unstoppable killing machine or a reduction in crafting cost for a necessary item. The most exciting change is that you can make your character prettier on the fly.

At present, accessing your Wardrobe to make alterations to your appearance, transmogs, portal, and trophies requires heading to a large settlement like Kyovashad. In the PTR, it was revealed that you can now access the Wardrobe from the character menu, regardless of your location.

The change arrives alongside a bunch of new hairstyles and pigments for your armor, also left out of the 2.0 update’s patch notes. Fashion-conscious demon slayers will be eating good when the DLC arrives on October 8, 2024.