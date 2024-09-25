Diablo 4 Director teases revamped progression system in Season 6

Diablo 4’s upcoming Season 6 will completely overhaul its progression system, enhancing leveling and gameplay difficulty.

During a recent Campfire Chat, developers hinted at so many new systems that players speculated they might be getting a “brand new game.”

In an interview with VGC, Diablo 4 director Rod Fergusson shared insights on the revamped progression system – along with some comments on the Diablo 3 player base refusing to move on to Diablo 4.

He claimed Season 6 will revolutionize how players experience the game, much like Season 4 transformed loot. “What Season 4 did for loot, Season 6 does for progression,” he stated.

Blizzard/Dexerto

Season 4, Loot Reborn, dropped back in May 2024 and made legendary loot less of a dumpster dive with a library for affixes, simplified evaluations, and generous drop rates. With Fergusson claiming that Season 6 will have the same impact on Diablo 4’s progression, he’s certainly building up hype for October.

Fergusson described the upcoming changes as extensive, impacting how paragon levels are handled, adjustments to game difficulty, and improvements to the leveling experience.

He elaborated on the goal of Season 6, emphasizing its role as a reset. “The whole goal of seasons is that it’s a reset, and we create a temporary sandbox to play in,” he explained.

This allows developers to experiment with new mechanics and engage players in novel ways. Fergusson expressed excitement about what these changes would mean for long-term playability, noting the importance of player feedback in shaping the game’s evolution.

Fergusson also addressed player concerns about feeling left behind. “The notion that you’ve missed the previous four seasons is a misconception,” he said.

“What you’ve missed is us learning and iterating, so Season 5 is as good as it is because of our previous seasons.”

This reassured players that each new season builds upon the last, creating a smoother and more enjoyable experience.

As for the future, Season 6 will notably eliminate the Paragon system, which has been a staple since launch. This change indicates a significant shift in gameplay dynamics.

With ongoing feedback-driven development and new features like Mercenaries in the expansion Vessel of Hatred, Diablo 4 seems ready to forge its own path, one seasonal reset at a time.