Delay to Diablo 2 Resurrected ladder is final straw for some players

One of the integral parts of Diablo 2 Resurrected is the ladder, but players will have to wait a little longer than expected for it to finally drop.

As soon as it was made clear that the Diablo 2 Resurrected ladder would not be available at launch, players who hoped to etch their name into Sanctuary’s history have been awaiting any news with bated breath.

While Diablo Executive Producer Rod Ferguson admitted that the ladder wasn’t a priority in the race to launch, further updates then promised that the system would be introduced relatively quickly.

In a blow to OG Diablo fans, though, Blizzard have confirmed that the ladder’s official reintroduction remains a mystery – and players aren’t happy.

Advertisement

Blizzard confirm Diablo 2 Resurrected ladder delays

In a post from September 30, Blizzard confirmed that they were looking into adding the ladder, but that there is no set release date at this time.

“Following our launch on September 23, we’re continuing to evaluate our implementation of ladder rank play in Diablo 2: Resurrected,” writes Community Manager Tom ‘Hooley’ Powers. “We don’t have a specific time we’re ready to share, but this is a priority for our team as we progress forward.

“We’ll be launching the first season of ladder rank play with a handful of critical bug fixes to ensure this competitive experience is smooth at the beginning of this exciting event. As soon as we have a firmer gauge on timing, we’ll update the community so players will have more than enough time to prepare for their ladder journeys.”

Advertisement

Diablo fans running out of patience

As you can imagine, this news didn’t go down particularly well with the game’s community. While many accept that urgent fixes to in-game bugs are a necessity, for others this is the last straw.

“Are we talking days? Weeks? Months? Is there even an estimated timeframe? This is eerily reminiscent of Warcraft 3 Reforged, which *still* doesn’t have Ladder,” fumes one angry player.

Are we talking days? weeks? months? Is there even an estimated timeframe? This is eerily reminiscent of Warcraft 3 Reforged, which *still* doesn’t have Ladder. This is not a comparison you guys want players to make. Can you give us anything? Are we talking weeks, months here? — Venaliter (@venaliter) September 30, 2021

“So an update that has no updated info… got it,” writes another.

So an update that has no updated info…got it. — Krovven (@Krovven) September 30, 2021

Another compared it to the infamous Cyberpunk 2077, asking “why even release a [sic] unfinished game?”

why even release a unfinished game ? didn’t they learn anything from cd projekt red failure, with cyberpunk2077 we dont mind waiting for the full product . i miss the days when “it be ready when its ready” — BayekAuditore (@Bayek_Auditore) September 30, 2021

Whether we like it or not it looks like we’ll have to wait to grind the Diablo 2 Resurrected ladder, but thankfully we can still scoop up ladder-specific runewords during our non-ladder playthroughs. While this is still a decent fix, there’s nothing quite like seeing your name written in blood at the top of the leaderboard…