Is Diablo 2 Resurrected on Nintendo Switch worth it?

Diablo 2 Resurrected on Nintendo Switch has some noticeable differences when compared to other platforms. If you’re considering buying this version there are some things you need to know.

We’ve now played a substantial amount of Diablo 2 on Nintendo Switch. Since doing so we’ve identified some key differences between this version and the game that appears on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Remember, we have a full and in-depth review of Diablo 2 Resurrected on PC right here. This is intended as a compliment to that, focusing solely on the Nintendo Switch version.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Nintendo Switch – First impressions

Our first impressions of Diablo 2 on Nintendo Switch were not good. Like the other versions, the Switch edition has been plagued by server errors, slowdowns, and long loading/waiting times. Those keen to jump right into some demon-slaying may need to adjust their expectations – and perhaps put the kettle on while you wait.

Initially, we were forced to create an offline character to play the game at all. Despite our fast internet connection, resetting the console, and having the latest update, the software simply refused to create a public game once we had connected to BattleNet – which itself was a struggle.

Later in the evening, we were able to join and host an online session, but our experience was marred by slowdowns. It felt like our character was trudging through a boggy marshland, which ironically, at one point they were.

The good news is we expect these problems will be resolved by early patches and simply represent day one teething issues. We’ll be surprised if any of this continues to be a concern in the coming weeks, once Blizzard iron out some of the game’s early creases.

The Switch version never got an Alpha or a Beta, so we’re going to choose positivity in this case. Although since these problems are also occurring on other platforms, we suspect the game may have benefitted from a little bit more development time.

Diablo 2 Resurrected on Nintendo Switch – Graphics and quality

We started playing Diablo 2 Resurrected’s Nintendo Switch edition in TV mode initially – and were slightly disappointed by the visuals. For a brief moment we thought we might be playing the game in retro mode, but it soon dawned on us that this was as good as it got.

In short, the game in TV mode doesn’t resemble what we’ve been seeing in trailers and footage over the past few months. Most promotional videos, alpha and beta tests were recorded on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. The Switch version simply is not up to the same visual standard.

To be fair to the console, and this version of Diablo 2 Resurrected, it was never going to be. We never expected this version of the game to match its PS5/Xbox/PC brethren in terms of visual fidelity. That would be unreasonable, however, we also didn’t expect to confuse it with the retro mode.

Diablo 2 is a twenty-year-old game, and the Nintendo Switch version gave us a stark reminder of this when played docked through the TV.

It’s also worth pointing out that Diablo 2 Resurrected on Switch can only accommodate four players at once, rather than the eight which other platforms can handle. This means the game is best suited to those who want quick bursts of solo gameplay, ideally while on the go.

Portability, & benefits of Diablo 2 Resurrected on Nintendo Switch

There is good news though, it’s not all as gloomy as the Den of Evil. Playing Diablo 2 Resurrected on Nintendo Switch in portable mode is a dream come true.

We really mean it, getting to carry Diablo 2 around with us and play it anywhere is fantastic, especially for long-time fans who already enjoy Diablo 3 on the Switch. Of course, we still had problems with matchmaking, connectivity, etc. But as we said, we expect this is only a temporary issue.

While the visual fidelity of Diablo 2 Resurrected is still worlds behind other platforms even in portable mode, it doesn’t feel as jarring. It works and looks good, it’s exactly what we expected from the game on Nintendo Switch.

It feels bright and detailed, and those who’ve bought the game to play it on the go will get exactly what they wanted. Switch Lite owners have nothing to fear, but those who own the hybrid models will feel the difference should they dock their console and play it through their TV.

Should you buy Diablo 2 Resurrected on Nintendo Switch?

To summarize, if you’re someone who’s always liked the idea of having Diablo 2 in your pocket, to engage in some portable hack and slash wherever you happen to be, then the Switch version will serve you well. Just as Diablo 3 works well in portable mode, Diablo 2 Resurrected will deliver a similar experience. It’s the same game you remember, just updated.

However, those wanting to really take advantage of the remaster’s visual overhaul would be wise to purchase the game on a more powerful system. Naturally, the PC version with maxed settings will squeeze the most out of the game. But it also looks incredible in 4K when played on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The PS4 and Xbox One editions are also superior to the (docked) Nintendo Switch version. To put it bluntly, if you buy the game on Switch, be prepared to consider it a portable-only title.