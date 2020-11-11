 Where to find the Loot Cave Easter Egg in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Logo
Destiny

Where to find the Loot Cave easter egg in Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Published: 11/Nov/2020 17:51

by Andrew Highton
the original loot cave in destiny 1
Bungie

Share

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Bungie’s new Beyond Light expansion has heralded the return of arguably Destiny’s most famous exploit ever. The legendary “Loot Cave” has returned to the game. We’ll instruct you on how to find the easter egg in Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

It’s amazing how one single, minuscule cave, in the overall scheme of things, can still maintain a storied legacy. Destiny 1 was a game years in the making and people could not contain their excitement for it. So it’s amusing to think much of its early chatter was about a cave of endlessly spawning enemies.

The old “Murdercave” as it was known, was eventually ceased after Bungie became discouraged by many of their player base taking advantage of its endless loot. So an update removed live enemies and replaced them with charred ones to symbolically close the chapter on it.

But it’s back! We’re going to tell you how and where to find the Loot Cave easter egg in Destiny 2: Beyond Light, so you too can bask in its lore.

Where is the loot cave?

loot cave easter egg in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
Head to that red circle.

There are plenty of Destiny 2 players that perhaps missed out on the original game’s offerings. So to them, the Cosmodrome will be just another location. For Destiny veterans, this is where it all began, and players will be coming full-circle.

As part of the Beyond Light update, some parts of the Cosmodrome have been dug out of the content vault and restored. This includes the notorious Loot Cave too.

If you head to the location seen in the picture above, you’ll see we’ve identified a specific location with a red circle. That is the very cave itself, dart towards it in a straight line and you’ll arrive at your destination.

What you’ll find there

inside the loot cave easter egg in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Have the Hive returned to reclaim what was once theirs? Is there a super-secret message written on a wall waiting to be decrypted by the internet?

Actually…no. All you’ll find there is pretty much what was there in Destiny 1, and a chest. Some charred remains and memories of what once was, which is a bit disappointing really. However, Bungie has at least kept the ability to “Disturb the Remains”.

By performing this action, a distorted, haunted message will echo repeating “A million deaths are not enough for Master Rahool. ”

So what are you waiting for? Go and check it out!

Destiny

How to level up fast in Destiny 2 Beyond Light: Level caps explained

Published: 11/Nov/2020 15:09

by Andrew Highton
destiny 2 beyond light levelling up
Bungie

Share

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

With a new expansion comes an increased level cap. Destiny 2 players can finally look forward to breaking through that ceiling and scaling new heights. This in-depth guide will discuss the various levels caps, and how to level up fast in Destiny 2 Beyond Light.

One of the fun aspects of any new Destiny 2 DLC is the commencement of the new level cap grind. After remaining stagnant for so long, players now have the chance to kill and loot to bolster their power level.

We have various tips and tricks on how you can quickly achieve this. After all, who doesn’t want to be stronger, equip more powerful weapons, and be the most badass Guardian imaginable? You can achieve the caps very quickly and here’s how to do it.

This is our complete guide on how to level up fast in Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

Guardian in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
You may need to level up fast to cope with Beyond Light’s strongest enemies.

Best ways to increase Power Level

Now, obviously not every game is perfect, and Destiny 2: Beyond Light is inevitably going to have exploits. But these are generally short-term shortcuts that are quickly apprehended, investigated, and patched. So it’s important to bear in mind the consistent methods of increasing your power level.

So we’ll discuss the various activities and missions you will need to successfully overcome to level up faster.

Level caps

The new Beyond Light and Season of the Hunt, dual-content begins a new level cap journey. So rather fittingly, players will now have a bigger Soft Cap and Hard Cap to aim for. Also, the power level for new players will default at a fixed amount.

You will start out at 750 PL.

Soft Cap

guardian in destiny 2 beyond light soft cap
Bungie
The Soft Cap should come naturally.

Acquiring new gear with superior power levels will contribute towards increasing your overall PL. Picking up Rare (Blue) and Legendary (Purple) gear will greatly help and all the while it will be increasing your power level. Also, Story Missions, Crucible Matches, and certain Public Events will go a long way to accomplishing this.

  • Complete the campaign
  • Vendor Items
  • Crucible Matches
  • Public Events

Eventually, you will hit the Soft Cap which maxes out at 1200 PL.

Hard cap

guardian in destiny 2 beyond light hard cap
Bungie
The Hard Cap will understandably ask a bit more of you.

Engrams are the key to breaking through to that max Hard Cap. In order to round them up, you’ll need to go into the Director and complete playlist and weekly activities. More activities, doing bounties for tower vendors, the weekly story mission, and Prime/Exotic engrams will get you to the Hard Cap.

  • Completing the Weekly Story Mission
  • Clan Engrams
  • 3x Night Fall Strikes
  • 3 or 5 Trials of Osiris wins
  • Earn Tower Vendor Engrams in Crucible, for the Gunsmith, Gambit, and Vanguard

Eventually, you will hit the Hard Cap which maxes out at 1250 PL.

Pinnacle Cap

guardian in destiny 2 beyond light pinnacle cap
Bungie
The toughest one to reach, the best of the best will reach it.

The level cap’s final evolution.

If you’ve managed to hit the 1250 Hard Cap, then your final obstacle is the Pinnacle Cap. Quite simply, to achieve the maximum 1260 PL, you’ll need to find and successfully complete any activity that rewards you with a pinnacle drop. Weekly playlists for Crucible, Strike, and Gambit is a way to earn these drops. The Deep Stone Crypt Raid (on November 21) and Iron Banner Bounties are more methods to reward you with pinnacle drops.

  • Iron Banner Bounties
  • Complete the Shadowkeep raid –  Garden of Salvation
  • 7 Trials of Osiris wins
  • Nightmare Hunts on Master Difficulty
  • Weekly activity playlists: Crucible, Strike, and Gambit
  • Complete Dungeons
  • Deep Stone Crypt Raid

These are our best tips on how to level up fast in  Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

Hopefully, they’ve given you some insight on how to crack those tougher upper caps.