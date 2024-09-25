Destiny 2 gets rid of huge problem in major Dungeon overhaul

Destiny 2’s reworked content model begins in 2025, with one major change impacting how players access future Dungeons.

The next phase of Destiny 2, Codename: Frontiers, will officially kick off in 2025. Bungie has already confirmed Frontiers will feature two expansions; Codename: Apollo arrives in the summer and Codename: Behemoth will follow during the winter months.

In a September 2024 Developer Insight, the studio detailed a few of the major changes that will accompany the content overhaul.

Players who dive into the first expansion of each year can expect a new raid, while the second expansion will introduce a brand-new Dungeon alongside an “expanded reward offering,” according to the write-up.

Because the Dungeon will go live as part of the Behemoth expansion, Bungie has noted that “there will no longer be a separate Dungeon Key.”

As for the expanded reward offering, the team plans to include full weapon and armor sets “on par with raids.”

Bungie Destiny 2 Codename: Frontiers art.

This marks a big departure from how access to Dungeons usually works in Destiny 2. Players have been able to get Dungeon Keys by purchasing an expansion’s Deluxe Edition or through other means like buying them separately in the Eververse Store.

The Final Shape Dungeon Key, for example, grants access to Dungeons in Episodes Revenant and Heresy.

Destiny 2’s 2025 Dungeon being available to all players who have the Behemoth expansion will be a boon to those who’ve long questioned the cost of such content offerings. But whether or not these changes will turn the tide for the beleaguered shooter is another matter entirely.

Less than a year after cutting a substantial number of its staff, Bungie laid off another 200-plus employees in July 2024. This news came just weeks after the studio deployed Destiny 2: The Final Shape, which itself marked a new phase of content drops for the seven-year-old game.

