Destiny 2 Europa map guide: New POIs, vendors, and all Beyond Light locations - Dexerto

Beyond Light has arrived, and with it has come Europa, a new Destiny 2 planet ⁠— or rather, should we say moon. The frosty world is huge, and comes with a hefty six POIs; here’s everything you need to know about Destiny’s newest location.

The first thing you’ll notice about Europa is its size; it’s absolutely massive. There’s a core section of the icy moon, but passageways and new areas spring out in every direction on the widespread Destiny 2 map, north, south, east, and west.

Europa will be your home for most of Beyond Light. Guardians are investigating The Darkness, which has landed on Jupiter’s moon. That means you should know the future battleground like the back of your hand, to be ready for any possibility.

From Europa’s new locations, to its vendors, and where you can find The Glassway strike and all the new Lost Sectors, here’s a full rundown of the Beyond Light map.

Europa POIs and locations

There are six key points of interest scattered across Europa: Eventide Ruins, Riss Reborn, Asterion Abyss, Cadmus Ridge, Charon’s Crossing, and ‘Beyond.’

You’ll likely be visiting Charon’s Crossing the most, considering that’s where Variks the Loyal (the main Europa vendor) is located. ‘Beyond’ is key too; the southern spot plays a big role in some of Beyond Light’s early campaign missions.

There’s plenty to explore in Europa, including nearly a dozen secret chests, and a handful of Lost Sectors too. The main enemy here is Fallen. They have been armed with Stasis, and are working for Eramis. Vex also appear on Jupiter’s moon.

Here’s the full list of new locations you can find across the icy wastelands of Europa. We’ve listed them from north to south, starting with Riss Reborn.

Riss Reborn

Technocrat’s Iron

Gale’s Watch

Kell’s Rising

Riss Reborn Approach

Eventide Ruins (Public Event)

Creation

Asterion Abyss (The Glassway Strike)

Bray Exoscience

Eternity

Cadmus Ridge

Nexus

Glassway

Charon’s Crossing

Well of Infinitude

Beyond

North

East

West

South

Europa vendors

Europa boasts two vendors that you will interact with throughout the Beyond Light storyline, and into Year 4’s post-game. The first is The Exo Stranger, who dolls out campaign missions, and the main Europa vendor is Variks the Loyal.

Variks the Loyal

Variks the Loyal can be found at Charon’s Crossing, which is near the heart of the map. The Fallen warrior is just a short walk away from the waypoint.

The “formerly two-faced Fallen” now serves as a guide on Europa. He gives Guardians some of the Beyond Light quest points, and sells all things needed to survive the icy wasteland.

Variks offers the weekly bounty “Courageous Expedition,” which gives experience rewards. He also offers three more daily Europa bounties, and an “additional bounties” option too.

The loyal Fallen guide is also expected to sell all manner of Europa-themed gear once the Beyond Light quest is completed. Dexerto will update this article with a list of his wares once they have been unlocked by the Destiny community.

The Exo Stranger

The original Destiny ally, The Exo Stranger, is less of a vendor and more of a quest point used at the “Beyond camp” to start Beyond Light missions early on in Year 4.

For much of the early campaign, The Exo Stranger can be found on the Beyond plains with The Drifter and Eris Morn. She offers up quest points, and often is the final destination for a host of the fetch missions and Empire Hunts in Beyond Light.

The Exo Stranger offers no items for sale during the Beyond Light campaign. She does have an inventory shop, however, for later in the Season of the Hunt.

Europa Lost Sectors

Europa has three Lost Sectors to explore. These are the following:

Perdition, located in Cadmus Ridge (Power level 1210).

Concealed Void, located in Asterion Abyss (Power level 1210).

Bunker E15, located in Eventide Ruins (Power level 1210).

So there you have it; everything you need to know about Europa as you dive into its icy dangers in Beyond Light.

