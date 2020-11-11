 Destiny 2 Europa map guide: New POIs, vendors, and all Beyond Light locations - Dexerto
Destiny 2 Europa map guide: New POIs, vendors, Beyond Light locations

Published: 11/Nov/2020 5:26 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 5:31

by Isaac McIntyre
Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Beyond Light has arrived, and with it has come Europa, a new Destiny 2 planet ⁠— or rather, should we say moon. The frosty world is huge, and comes with a hefty six POIs; here’s everything you need to know about Destiny’s newest location.

The first thing you’ll notice about Europa is its size; it’s absolutely massive. There’s a core section of the icy moon, but passageways and new areas spring out in every direction on the widespread Destiny 2 map, north, south, east, and west.

Europa will be your home for most of Beyond Light. Guardians are investigating The Darkness, which has landed on Jupiter’s moon. That means you should know the future battleground like the back of your hand, to be ready for any possibility.

From Europa’s new locations, to its vendors, and where you can find The Glassway strike and all the new Lost Sectors, here’s a full rundown of the Beyond Light map.

Europa has plenty of new Destiny 2 secrets to explore in Beyond Light.

Europa POIs and locations

There are six key points of interest scattered across Europa: Eventide Ruins, Riss Reborn, Asterion Abyss, Cadmus Ridge, Charon’s Crossing, and ‘Beyond.’

You’ll likely be visiting Charon’s Crossing the most, considering that’s where Variks the Loyal (the main Europa vendor) is located. ‘Beyond’ is key too; the southern spot plays a big role in some of Beyond Light’s early campaign missions.

There’s plenty to explore in Europa, including nearly a dozen secret chests, and a handful of Lost Sectors too. The main enemy here is Fallen. They have been armed with Stasis, and are working for Eramis. Vex also appear on Jupiter’s moon.

Here’s the full list of new locations you can find across the icy wastelands of Europa. We’ve listed them from north to south, starting with Riss Reborn.

  • Riss Reborn
  • Technocrat’s Iron
  • Gale’s Watch
  • Kell’s Rising
  • Riss Reborn Approach
  • Eventide Ruins (Public Event)
  • Creation
  • Asterion Abyss (The Glassway Strike)
  • Bray Exoscience
  • Eternity
  • Cadmus Ridge
  • Nexus 
  • Glassway
  • Charon’s Crossing
  • Well of Infinitude
  • Beyond

North

Europa’s northern sector.

East

Europa’s eastern sector.

West

Europa’s western sector.

South

Europa’s western sector.

Europa vendors

Europa boasts two vendors that you will interact with throughout the Beyond Light storyline, and into Year 4’s post-game. The first is The Exo Stranger, who dolls out campaign missions, and the main Europa vendor is Variks the Loyal.

Variks the Loyal

Variks the Loyal is the main Europa vendor.

Variks the Loyal can be found at Charon’s Crossing, which is near the heart of the map. The Fallen warrior is just a short walk away from the waypoint.

The “formerly two-faced Fallen” now serves as a guide on Europa. He gives Guardians some of the Beyond Light quest points, and sells all things needed to survive the icy wasteland.

Variks offers the weekly bounty “Courageous Expedition,” which gives experience rewards. He also offers three more daily Europa bounties, and an “additional bounties” option too.

The loyal Fallen guide is also expected to sell all manner of Europa-themed gear once the Beyond Light quest is completed. Dexerto will update this article with a list of his wares once they have been unlocked by the Destiny community. 

The Exo Stranger

The Exo Stranger is an early Europa vendor in Beyond Light.

The original Destiny ally, The Exo Stranger, is less of a vendor and more of a quest point used at the “Beyond camp” to start Beyond Light missions early on in Year 4.

For much of the early campaign, The Exo Stranger can be found on the Beyond plains with The Drifter and Eris Morn. She offers up quest points, and often is the final destination for a host of the fetch missions and Empire Hunts in Beyond Light.

The Exo Stranger offers no items for sale during the Beyond Light campaign. She does have an inventory shop, however, for later in the Season of the Hunt.

Europa Lost Sectors

Europa has three Lost Sectors to explore. These are the following:

  • Perdition, located in Cadmus Ridge (Power level 1210).
  • Concealed Void, located in Asterion Abyss (Power level 1210).
  • Bunker E15, located in Eventide Ruins (Power level 1210).
Europa’s Perdition Lost Sector secret entrance.

So there you have it; everything you need to know about Europa as you dive into its icy dangers in Beyond Light.

Destiny 2 Crux Convergence Public Event: How to trigger Heroic, full guide

Published: 11/Nov/2020 3:06 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 3:48

by Brad Norton
With Beyond Light now available in Destiny 2, Europa has taken center stage and there’s an all-new Public Event for you to tackle; from each objective, to how to activate the secret Heroic modifier, here’s what you need to know.

No different from every other Destination in Destiny, Europa has launched in Destiny 2 with a fresh Public Event to get through. The snowy location brings new objectives to the mix, new abilities to experiment with, and of course, new challenges.

Completing Public Events is always a great way to earn some quick XP if you’re passing by. Though Heroic Public Events always come with a decent chance of obtaining higher tier loot. They’re almost always worth your time but triggering that Heroic modifier can be a pain if you don’t know what to look out for.

The standard Crux Convergence Public Event on Europa couldn’t be simpler. Though there’s a sneaky twist if you’re looking to ramp things up. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest public activity in Destiny 2.

How to complete the Crux Convergence Public Event on Europa

Three giant Brigs drop into the area at the very beginning of the new Public Event.

The new Public Event can only be found on Europa at the launch of Beyond Light. This one starts right away so be ready for a fight as soon as the flag disappears.

  1. Three Fallen Brigs will drop into the location but they can’t be knocked out in the beginning. All three of these giant mechs come with invulnerable shields that need to be deactivated.
  2. In order to do this, you’ll notice a small Darkness pyramid ship nearby. Stand underneath this and you’ll progress the capture point. Once the bar is at 100% a single Brig will have its shield come down.
  3. From here, you can launch your attack and take one of the three giant enemies down.
  4. Repeat the process three times to deal with all of them and that’s the Public Event all wrapped up.

How to complete the Heroic Crux Convergence Public Event on Europa

Triggering the Heroic variant will drop in one of the biggest enemies Destiny has seen in quite some time.

If you want to make the most out of the new Public Event on Europa, activating the Heroic modifier couldn’t be simpler. Before you step foot underneath each of the three Darkness ships, look directly above them for a handful of tiny drones.

  1. Three or four little drones will appear around each of the ships and all you need to do is gun them down before clearing the zones. They’re extremely weak, won’t fire back, and can be dealt with in a split second.
  2. You just need to clear them all out from the very first ship, since there’s no way of going back once you’ve made progress.
  3. With the drones handled on all three ships and the Brigs taken care of, one final enemy will spawn in.
  4. The Fallen Commodore is enormous with a considerable amount of health. Use your best weapons, fight alongside multiple allies, and you should be able to knock this foe down in no time.