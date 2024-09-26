Destiny 2 Sept 26 patch notes: Darkness removed from Encore bosses & more

Destiny 2’s 8.0.5.5 patch most notably adjusts respawn restrictions for the Encore boss encounters in Exotic Missions.

Darkness Zones, or respawn restricted zones, in Destiny 2 have long remained a point of contention amongst players, especially for those who play solo.

While some appreciate the added challenge of facing off against a boss without being able to repeatedly die, others wish the single-player option offered a bit more leeway. In the newest patch, Update 8.0.5.5, Bungie has offered somewhat of a middle ground.

Article continues after ad

For Exotic Missions played on Normal difficulty, the Darkness will no longer exist for Encore boss fights. However, it’ll remain unchanged for those who play on Expert.

The September 26 patch features a few other changes, as well. Developers have adjusted enemy density for the Skywatch location, specifically to help those trying to reach the Accidental Generosity Triumph’s engram requirements.

Bungie The Accidental Generosity challenge must be completed on Skywatch

Full patch notes for Destiny 2’s September 26 update read as follows (via Bungie):

Article continues after ad

Activities

Exotic Missions

Article continues after ad

Encore

Darkness has been removed from both Encore boss encounters on Normal difficulty. On Expert, Darkness is unchanged.

UI/UX

Fireteam Finder

Activity-specific Titles have been added to Exotic Mission: Encore to support players in communicating their goals to potential fireteam members.

Gameplay and Investment

Triumphs

Adjusted enemy density in Skywatch to better support the engram requirements of the Accidental Generosity Triumph.

Eververse

Adjusted the visibility of the Recommendations tile in Eververse.

This patch comes after Bungie outlined its Destiny 2 plans for 2025, which include massive changes to Raids and Dungeons. A new Raid will arrive with the launch of the Codename: Appollo expansion.

Plus, the team has promised to get rid of Dungeon keys for future Dungeons, with one such content offering scheduled to become available as part of the Codename: Behemoth expansion.