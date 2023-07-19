Original Destiny 2 Exotic receives enormous buff instantly becoming top tier

Graviton Lance was buffed at the start of Season of the Deep but is now being honed in somewhat.

Bungie has buffed the Graviton Lance in PvE immensely and players are now loving the gun with it establishing itself as one of the best Void weapons.

To go along with Solstice’s release in Destiny 2, Bungie has released a mid-season patch making some changes to weapons and other aspects of the game.

A new patch is always a chance to mess around in the sandbox and find new things that work. Sometimes these changes can be subtle and take a little while to rise to the top of the meta. However, this time Bungie was not so subtle. It’s become clear that the developer wants Graviton Lance at the top of the meta, and is doing so with a sledgehammer approach.

As was announced a few weeks back, the Graviton Lance has gotten a big buff in PvE. While the gun had seen a resurgence in PvP, it is now top tier outside of the Crucible too.

While there were several other fixes and smaller weapon tweaks in this patch, nothing was affected as massively as Graviton Lance. The buffs for the Exotic weapon were outlined in the patch notes on July 18, with it getting a huge push in the damage department:

Increased PvE damage by 67%.

Removed the extra aim assist provided by the catalyst.

Reduced the damage dealt to players by the Cosmology explosion by 40%. Damage in PvE unchanged.

Graviton Lance is having its day in the sun

Graviton Lance is an oldy but a goody when it comes to Destiny 2 Exotics. It launched with the sequel in 2017 as part of the Red War campaign. It’s a very unique pulse rifle that shoots single shots and feels more like a scout rifle.

This damage buff makes it an excellent primary against tougher enemies. However, if you proc its Exotic perk Cosmology, it can clear entire rooms of adds. That perk reads: “Kills with this weapon cause enemy targets to detonate and spawn Void projectiles that track targets.”

Before long, entire rooms will be falling to the whims of your Void projectiles. With this PvE damage buff, the gun is easily in the strongest state it’s ever been in. The timing couldn’t be better either with Exotic primaries seeing substantial use in Lightfall.

It had become a bit of a cult classic gun with a fairly dedicated fanbase. However, it’s never been particularly top-tier in PvE, but that has obviously changed now. So, if you have a particularly strong Void build, this should be an excellent pairing and something you should try to utilize.