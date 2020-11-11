How to unlock Duality in Destiny 2 Beyond Light: Exotic shotgun guide - Dexerto

Destiny 2: Beyond Light has introduced many new bits and pieces, including a new Exotic shotgun named Duality, but if you want to unlock it, you’ll need to know how and why.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is the third major expansion added to the game, and it has been a revolution in many ways. It’s brought about a wealth of new content, including places, quests, gear, and of course, weapons.

However, an Exotic shotgun named Duality has been drawing lots of attention, and for a good reason. It looks fantastic and packs a punch. But there’s a small catch. It’s not available to everyone, at least not immediately, although it can be too.

If you want to know how to unlock it and why you should, we’ve got you covered.

How to get the Duality Exotic Shotgun

Destiny 2: Beyond Light has many things that can be unlocked, and some of them are harder than others. Fortunately, unlocking the Duality Exotic shotgun is a piece of cake.

First of all, you can purchase the premium battle pass and unlock it immediately. You’ll also get the Wild Hunt armor set and a 20 percent experience boost.

If you’d rather not spend a dime, you can unlock it via the standard battle pass. However, you’ll have to grind it out until you hit Rank 35, which can take a bit of time. Still, it should be pretty straightforward.

Duality perks

The Duality Exotic shotgun comes equipped with incredible two perks. The first one is called ‘Compression Chamber’, and the second one is called ‘On Black Wings.’ Here’s a quick summary of them both:

Compression Chamber lets you alternate how the shotgun shoots. If you’re hip firing, it will shoot pellets in a spread. However, if you’re aiming down the sights, it will fire a slug instead.

On Black Wings boosts a player’s precision damage and reload speed when they kill an enemy with pellets. Then, if you land a precision hit with a slug, it will make the buff last longer.

The perks go hand in hand. Players can use them in unison to keep the buff to precision damage and reload speed active at all times. Duality already dishes out a substantial amount of base damage, but the constant buff makes it even better.

How to unlock the Duality catalyst

Destiny 2 veterans will already know that catalysts can be used to upgrade Exotic weapons. Duality is no different. However, if you want to do it, you’ll need to know how. Here’s a quick summary.

First, visit Banshee at the Tower.

Then, you’ll need to earn 300 points from Gambit and Crucible wins or by completing Nightfall Ordeal at legendary difficulty and higher.

Finally, you’ll need to defeat 50 Guardians using the weapon, and 100 enemies with the slug shot explicitly.

And with that, you’ll know everything you’ll need to unlock the Duality Exotic shotgun and how to upgrade it. But perhaps most importantly, understanding the perks will help you realize what makes it so good.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light has only just begun, but it’s already proven to be a smash-hit among fans and critics alike.

