 How to unlock Duality in Destiny 2 Beyond Light: Exotic shotgun guide - Dexerto
How to unlock Duality in Destiny 2 Beyond Light: Exotic shotgun guide

Published: 11/Nov/2020 7:06

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Destiny 2: Beyond Light Duality Exotic shotgun
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light has introduced many new bits and pieces, including a new Exotic shotgun named Duality, but if you want to unlock it, you’ll need to know how and why.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is the third major expansion added to the game, and it has been a revolution in many ways. It’s brought about a wealth of new content, including places, quests, gear, and of course, weapons.

However, an Exotic shotgun named Duality has been drawing lots of attention, and for a good reason. It looks fantastic and packs a punch. But there’s a small catch. It’s not available to everyone, at least not immediately, although it can be too.

If you want to know how to unlock it and why you should, we’ve got you covered.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Duality Exotic shotgun
Bungie
Like most Exotic weapons, Duality looks great and is extremely powerful.

How to get the Duality Exotic Shotgun

Destiny 2: Beyond Light has many things that can be unlocked, and some of them are harder than others. Fortunately, unlocking the Duality Exotic shotgun is a piece of cake.

First of all, you can purchase the premium battle pass and unlock it immediately. You’ll also get the Wild Hunt armor set and a 20 percent experience boost.

If you’d rather not spend a dime, you can unlock it via the standard battle pass. However, you’ll have to grind it out until you hit Rank 35, which can take a bit of time. Still, it should be pretty straightforward.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Duality Exotic shotgun
Bungie
Duality is a part of the both the premium and standard battle pass.

Duality perks

The Duality Exotic shotgun comes equipped with incredible two perks. The first one is called ‘Compression Chamber’, and the second one is called ‘On Black Wings.’ Here’s a quick summary of them both:

  • Compression Chamber lets you alternate how the shotgun shoots. If you’re hip firing, it will shoot pellets in a spread. However, if you’re aiming down the sights, it will fire a slug instead.
  • On Black Wings boosts a player’s precision damage and reload speed when they kill an enemy with pellets. Then, if you land a precision hit with a slug, it will make the buff last longer.

The perks go hand in hand. Players can use them in unison to keep the buff to precision damage and reload speed active at all times. Duality already dishes out a substantial amount of base damage, but the constant buff makes it even better.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Duality Exotic shotgun
Bungie
The Duality Exotic shotgun’s perks make it incredibly strong.

How to unlock the Duality catalyst

Destiny 2 veterans will already know that catalysts can be used to upgrade Exotic weapons. Duality is no different. However, if you want to do it, you’ll need to know how. Here’s a quick summary.

  • First, visit Banshee at the Tower.
  • Then, you’ll need to earn 300 points from Gambit and Crucible wins or by completing Nightfall Ordeal at legendary difficulty and higher.
  • Finally, you’ll need to defeat 50 Guardians using the weapon, and 100 enemies with the slug shot explicitly.
Destiny 2: Beyond Light Duality Exotic shotgun
Bungie
To unlock the catalyst for Duality, you’ll need to kill a bunch of enemies.

And with that, you’ll know everything you’ll need to unlock the Duality Exotic shotgun and how to upgrade it. But perhaps most importantly, understanding the perks will help you realize what makes it so good.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light has only just begun, but it’s already proven to be a smash-hit among fans and critics alike.

If you’re interested in learning more about the game,  we’ve got an awesome Europa map guide, a wrap of the Crux Convergence Public Event, and how to unlock another Exotic weapon.

Destiny 2 Europa map guide: New POIs, vendors, Beyond Light locations

Published: 11/Nov/2020 5:26 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 5:31

by Isaac McIntyre
New Destiny 2 Beyond Light map location, Europa.
Bungie

Share

Beyond Light has arrived, and with it has come Europa, a new Destiny 2 planet ⁠— or rather, should we say moon. The frosty world is huge, and comes with a hefty six POIs; here’s everything you need to know about Destiny’s newest location.

The first thing you’ll notice about Europa is its size; it’s absolutely massive. There’s a core section of the icy moon, but passageways and new areas spring out in every direction on the widespread Destiny 2 map, north, south, east, and west.

Europa will be your home for most of Beyond Light. Guardians are investigating The Darkness, which has landed on Jupiter’s moon. That means you should know the future battleground like the back of your hand, to be ready for any possibility.

From Europa’s new locations, to its vendors, and where you can find The Glassway strike and all the new Lost Sectors, here’s a full rundown of the Beyond Light map.

Europa has plenty of secrets to explore in Beyond Light.
Bungie
Europa has plenty of new Destiny 2 secrets to explore in Beyond Light.

Europa POIs and locations

There are six key points of interest scattered across Europa: Eventide Ruins, Riss Reborn, Asterion Abyss, Cadmus Ridge, Charon’s Crossing, and ‘Beyond.’

You’ll likely be visiting Charon’s Crossing the most, considering that’s where Variks the Loyal (the main Europa vendor) is located. ‘Beyond’ is key too; the southern spot plays a big role in some of Beyond Light’s early campaign missions.

There’s plenty to explore in Europa, including nearly a dozen secret chests, and a handful of Lost Sectors too. The main enemy here is Fallen. They have been armed with Stasis, and are working for Eramis. Vex also appear on Jupiter’s moon.

Here’s the full list of new locations you can find across the icy wastelands of Europa. We’ve listed them from north to south, starting with Riss Reborn.

  • Riss Reborn
  • Technocrat’s Iron
  • Gale’s Watch
  • Kell’s Rising
  • Riss Reborn Approach
  • Eventide Ruins (Public Event)
  • Creation
  • Asterion Abyss (The Glassway Strike)
  • Bray Exoscience
  • Eternity
  • Cadmus Ridge
  • Nexus 
  • Glassway
  • Charon’s Crossing
  • Well of Infinitude
  • Beyond

North

Europa's northern sector.
Bungie
Europa’s northern sector.

East

Europa's eastern sector.
Bungie
Europa’s eastern sector.

West

Europa's western sector.
Bungie
Europa’s western sector.

South

Europa's western sector.
Bungie
Europa’s western sector.

Europa vendors

Europa boasts two vendors that you will interact with throughout the Beyond Light storyline, and into Year 4’s post-game. The first is The Exo Stranger, who dolls out campaign missions, and the main Europa vendor is Variks the Loyal.

Variks the Loyal

Variks the Loyal is the main Europa vendor.
Bungie
Variks the Loyal is the main Europa vendor.

Variks the Loyal can be found at Charon’s Crossing, which is near the heart of the map. The Fallen warrior is just a short walk away from the waypoint.

The “formerly two-faced Fallen” now serves as a guide on Europa. He gives Guardians some of the Beyond Light quest points, and sells all things needed to survive the icy wasteland.

Variks offers the weekly bounty “Courageous Expedition,” which gives experience rewards. He also offers three more daily Europa bounties, and an “additional bounties” option too.

The loyal Fallen guide is also expected to sell all manner of Europa-themed gear once the Beyond Light quest is completed. Dexerto will update this article with a list of his wares once they have been unlocked by the Destiny community. 

The Exo Stranger

The Exo Stranger is an early Europa vendor in Beyond Light.
Bungie
The Exo Stranger is an early Europa vendor in Beyond Light.

The original Destiny ally, The Exo Stranger, is less of a vendor and more of a quest point used at the “Beyond camp” to start Beyond Light missions early on in Year 4.

For much of the early campaign, The Exo Stranger can be found on the Beyond plains with The Drifter and Eris Morn. She offers up quest points, and often is the final destination for a host of the fetch missions and Empire Hunts in Beyond Light.

The Exo Stranger offers no items for sale during the Beyond Light campaign. She does have an inventory shop, however, for later in the Season of the Hunt.

Europa Lost Sectors

Europa has three Lost Sectors to explore. These are the following:

  • Perdition, located in Cadmus Ridge (Power level 1210).
  • Concealed Void, located in Asterion Abyss (Power level 1210).
  • Bunker E15, located in Eventide Ruins (Power level 1210).
Europa's Perdition Lost Sector secret entrance.
Bungie
Europa’s Perdition Lost Sector secret entrance.

So there you have it; everything you need to know about Europa as you dive into its icy dangers in Beyond Light.

For all things Beyond Light and the Destiny franchise, make sure you follow our Twitter page @TheDestinyBlog, where we’ll continue sharing new news and guides as Year 4 well and truly gets underway with Season of the Hunt.