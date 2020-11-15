How to complete The Glassway: Destiny 2 Beyond Light strike guide - Dexerto

Europa, the new location added into Destiny 2 with the release of Beyond Light, is teeming with new activities for players to conquer. Guardians can jump into a brand-new strike set on the icy moon called The Glassway.

The moon of Europa is one of two locations added to Destiny 2 in Beyond Light. While a revisited Cosmodrome was also introduced, Europa is a truly new experience for Guardians to explore.

The icy location is filled to the brim with new activities. The typical Destiny 2 planetary activities – patrols, Lost Sectors, vendor bounties – are all available for players to complete.

In addition to those activities, Europa also has a new Strike: ‘The Glassway.’ Read on to learn how to complete this Strike and receive your rewards.

How to complete The Glassway Strike

The first step to completing The Glassway is to launch the activity. Locate he Glassaway in the upper right-hand corner of Europa’s map in the Director, and launch the activity.

After the Strike loads, you will materialize in the Asterion Abyss. Your objective is to stop Eramis from unleashing the Vex on Europa via a Golden-Age portal.

Hop on your Sparrow and make your way to the Nexus. Defeat the Vex infesting the Nexus until you are stopped by a Fallen energy barrier. Defeat the Fallen forces in the area to disable the barrier, and proceed.

Fight your way through more Fallen enemies and unlock another energy barrier, moving deeper into the caves of Europa. Complete a quick platforming section before facing down more Fallen and disabling another energy barrier.

Defeat a few more Fallen while moving down a cliff next to a chasm, and eliminate a few more at the mouth of a radiolarian waterfall. Move into the tunnel to your left and proceed into the Glassway.

Jump onto some Vex platforms hovering above a radiolarian lake and move forward, defeating a few Fallen along the way. You will move through another tunnel and enter a large room with a Vex platform where you will catch a glimpse of Eramis, who quickly flees.

Stand in the highlighted circle while defeating the attacking Fallen to unlock additional platforms that will allow you to proceed. Jump down onto the new platforms and defeat any enemies in your way as you push forward; as the last enemy falls, a small barrier will disappear so you can proceed.

In the next room, you will catch another glimpse of Eramis. The Fallen leader quickly flees the scene while you are left to defeat her forces. Unfortunately, you are too late to stop Eramis from activating the Vex portal, and you come under attacks from their forces, including the Glassway’s boss: a Transcendent Hydra.

Glassway boss fight: defeating the Transcendent Hydra

A yellow-bar Transcendent Hydra will spawn out of the portal and attack; this is the final boss of the Strike. Defeat the Hydra and any other Vex that spawn during this encounter.

The room in the encounter contains passages and platforms surrounding a pool of Vex fluid; make sure to move around the room while you engage the enemy forces.

The Transcendent Hydra will teleport around the space frequently and will also heal periodically, so make sure stay on the target whenever it appears. The boss will also disappear at times while waves of Vex attack you; make sure to defeat these enemies quickly so you can reengage the Hydra when it reappears.

After the Transcendent Hydra’s health pool has been depleted, the giant Vex machine will disappear. A chest will spawn in the center of the room where you can collect your reward in Glimmer, tokens, and most importantly: gear.

After your first completion of the Glassway during the Beyond Light campaign, you will return to the Exo Stranger on Europa to receive your reward. After some short dialogue, she will give you an enhanced Splinter of Darkness.

For future Glassway runs, you will receive your reward as loot drops at the end of the Strike, per usual. Feel free to farm the Strike for more rewards or to perfect your strategy against the Transcendent Hydra for future encounters.