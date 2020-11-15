 How to complete The Glassway: Destiny 2 Beyond Light strike guide - Dexerto
How to complete The Glassway: Destiny 2 Beyond Light strike guide

Published: 15/Nov/2020 23:14

by Julian Young
Destiny 2 Europa Vex With Beyond Light Text
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Europa, the new location added into Destiny 2 with the release of Beyond Light, is teeming with new activities for players to conquer. Guardians can jump into a brand-new strike set on the icy moon called The Glassway.

The moon of Europa is one of two locations added to Destiny 2 in Beyond Light. While a revisited Cosmodrome was also introduced, Europa is a truly new experience for Guardians to explore.

The icy location is filled to the brim with new activities. The typical Destiny 2 planetary activities – patrols, Lost Sectors, vendor bounties – are all available for players to complete.

In addition to those activities, Europa also has a new Strike: ‘The Glassway.’ Read on to learn how to complete this Strike and receive your rewards.

Destiny 2 Europa Director Glassway Strike
Bungie
Guardians can launch the Glassway Strike on Europa via the Director.

How to complete The Glassway Strike

The first step to completing The Glassway is to launch the activity. Locate he Glassaway in the upper right-hand corner of Europa’s map in the Director, and launch the activity.

After the Strike loads, you will materialize in the Asterion Abyss. Your objective is to stop Eramis from unleashing the Vex on Europa via a Golden-Age portal.

Hop on your Sparrow and make your way to the Nexus. Defeat the Vex infesting the Nexus until you are stopped by a Fallen energy barrier. Defeat the Fallen forces in the area to disable the barrier, and proceed.

Fight your way through more Fallen enemies and unlock another energy barrier, moving deeper into the caves of Europa. Complete a quick platforming section before facing down more Fallen and disabling another energy barrier.

Defeat a few more Fallen while moving down a cliff next to a chasm, and eliminate a few more at the mouth of a radiolarian waterfall. Move into the tunnel to your left and proceed into the Glassway.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Fallen Servitor
Bungie
Players will find themselves facing off against Fallen and Vex as they fight through the Glassway.

Jump onto some Vex platforms hovering above a radiolarian lake and move forward, defeating a few Fallen along the way. You will move through another tunnel and enter a large room with a Vex platform where you will catch a glimpse of Eramis, who quickly flees.

Stand in the highlighted circle while defeating the attacking Fallen to unlock additional platforms that will allow you to proceed. Jump down onto the new platforms and defeat any enemies  in your way as you push forward; as the last enemy falls, a small barrier will disappear so you can proceed.

In the next room, you will catch another glimpse of Eramis. The Fallen leader quickly flees the scene while you are left to defeat her forces. Unfortunately, you are too late to stop Eramis from activating the Vex portal, and you come under attacks from their forces, including the Glassway’s boss: a Transcendent Hydra.

Destiny 2 Vex Hydra
Bungie
Guardians will face off against a large, yellow-bar Hydra as the Strike’s final boss.

Glassway boss fight: defeating the Transcendent Hydra

A yellow-bar Transcendent Hydra will spawn out of the portal and attack; this is the final boss of the Strike. Defeat the Hydra and any other Vex that spawn during this encounter.

The room in the encounter contains passages and platforms surrounding a pool of Vex fluid; make sure to move around the room while you engage the enemy forces.

The Transcendent Hydra will teleport around the space frequently and will also heal periodically, so make sure stay on the target whenever it appears. The boss will also disappear at times while waves of Vex attack you; make sure to defeat these enemies quickly so you can reengage the Hydra when it reappears.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Eramis
Bungie
While Eramis is at work behind the scenes, you will not fight her directly during the Strike.

After the Transcendent Hydra’s health pool has been depleted, the giant Vex machine will disappear. A chest will spawn in the center of the room where you can collect your reward in Glimmer, tokens, and most importantly: gear.

After your first completion of the Glassway during the Beyond Light campaign, you will return to the Exo Stranger on Europa to receive your reward. After some short dialogue, she will give you an enhanced Splinter of Darkness.

For future Glassway runs, you will receive your reward as loot drops at the end of the Strike, per usual. Feel free to farm the Strike for more rewards or to perfect your strategy against the Transcendent Hydra for future encounters.

Destiny 2 players say Stasis is busted in the Crucible

Published: 15/Nov/2020 21:26

by Julian Young
Destiny 2 Stasis Guardians
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

In Destiny 2’s new Beyond Light expansion, Bungie added the first darkness-based subclass into the game. Many players are enjoying Stasis, but the PVP community is worried about the balance of these new abilities in the Crucible.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light added a substantial chunk of new content into the game. Along with new weapons and gear to chase, the expansion’s biggest selling point for many is the addition of new darkness-based subclasses, called Stasis.

The Titan Behemoth, Warlock Shadebinder, and Hunter Revenant offer new abilities and playstyles for players to explore. Stasis provides players with a level of detail and fine-tuning for their abilities that has been missing since the transition from Destiny 1 to the current title.

While many players voiced their appreciation of Bungie’s move towards more nuanced abilities for their characters, the portion of Destiny 2’s community that is heavily invested in PVP have pushed back at Bungie for not balancing Stasis in the Crucible.

Destiny 2 Shaxx Crucible
Bungie
The Destiny 2 community has voiced concerns surrounding the balance of Stasis in PVP.

Frustration with balancing in the Crucible

When freezing Fallen or Vex on Europa and smashing them into pieces, players have praised the mechanics of Stasis. However, when these abilities were unleashed in the Crucible, Guardians grew concerned with the power of Stasis.

Several Destiny 2 content creators have voiced their concerns with Stasis balancing in PVP only a few days after release.

Gothalion, a Facebook Gaming creator who has streamed Destiny for many years, questioned how Stasis was implemented so poorly in the Crucible.

Destiny 2 Twitch streamer Gigz agreed with Gothalion in a response to his tweet.

Even more content creators reinforced Gothalion’s take, with Destiny 2 YouTuber Aztecross quoted his tweet agreeing that “Stasis is busted in PVP.”

Although the majority of players seem unhappy with the current balancing of Stasis, not all players feel the same. Destiny 2 YouTuber Mtashed took a more positive approach to the issue, saying he would rather have broken abilities in the game than make things boring.

No updates from Bungie on balancing

In a tweet posted on November 12, the developer announced that the release of Trials of Osiris in Beyond Light – the game’s pinnacle PVP activity – will be delayed until the weekend of November 27.

Bungie did not directly confirm this delay was due to Stasis balancing, but players began to draw their own conclusions. Gothalion once again chimed in with a response on Twitter: “Oh you guys played crucible then.”

For now, Destiny 2 players must wait for Bungie to provide an official response to those concerned around balancing Stasis in the Crucible. Guardians should keep an eye on Bungie’s social accounts for any future updates.