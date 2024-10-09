Destiny 2: How to access Act 1 Fieldwork tab & Missions explained

Destiny 2: Revenant Act 1 is now live, and it brings with it a bunch of new features for players to engage with. One of the most important is the Fieldwork tab, so here’s everything you need to know about accessing and utilizing it.

The Fieldwork tab plays a vital role in season progression during this first act. As players complete Fieldwork objectives given by Eido, they will gain access to substantial amounts of reagents used to brew powerful Tonics with increasingly potent effects.

Ranking up with the associated Fieldwork vendor also provides some excellent rewards, including an Ascendant Alloy, Ascendant Shard, and an Exotic sparrow.

Here’s everything you need to know about accessing the Fieldwork tab and taking advantage of Field Research missions.

How to find the Fieldwork tab

Bungie/Dexerto

Accessing the Fieldwork tab is a relatively simple case of knowing where to go, though, in classic Bungie style, there isn’t much of an explainer. Head to the Last City hub and make your way straight forward from the spawn point. From there, move up the stairs and you should find Apothecary Eido.

After opening a dialogue with Eido, the Fieldwork Items section is the one you’re looking for. Once you’ve clicked that, you should see a bunch of different Fieldwork missions under three headings: Minor Fieldwork, Major Fieldwork, and Key Fieldwork.

Bungie/Dexerto

Destiny 2: Revenant Fieldwork explained

Fieldwork essentially functions as different quests that provide seasonal reagents that enable the player to brew new Tonics. These Tonics have significant effects on the gameplay, altering activity rewards, enemy loot tables, and artifact perks.

This gives players a much more direct way of farming individual pieces of gear that they need, as well as allowing them to do so in a more varied way. Tonics can be crafted from the table beside Apothecary Eido. Earning rewards from Tonics also increases the player’s reputation with Eido.

That's all there is to know about Fieldwork in Destiny 2: Revenant Act 1.

