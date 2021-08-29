How to align the Beacons in Destiny 2 Shattered Realm: Forest of Echoes

Destiny 2’s Season of the Lost introduced a plethora of new content for fans to enjoy, including the Shattered Realm seasonal activity. Here’s a full breakdown of how to Align the Beacons and complete the Forest of Echoes mission.

The Beyond Light era in Destiny 2 has officially entered its final stage, and as the hype for 2022’s Witch Queen continues to grow, Bungie unleashed their latest seasonal content drop — Season of the Lost — to hold fans over until next year’s expansion.

As per usual, the new season features plenty of exciting gear to chase, lore to unravel, and fun activities to enjoy. In addition to its six-player Astral Alignment Offensive activity, Guardians can also hop into new weekly missions within the Shattered Realm.

Similar to the Presage and Expunge missions from seasons past, these weekly activities send players into the Ascendant Plane to locate and rescue Mara Sov’s lost Techeuns. Here’s everything you need to know about completing the activity’s first iteration: the Forest of Echoes.

Align the first Beacon

To kick off the Forest of Echoes mission, select its node from the Director. It’s important to note that this is not a matchmade activity, and at least one member of your fireteam (or you, if you’re flying solo) will need to have Unstoppable Champion mods equipped.

After loading into the H.E.L.M. and listening to a pep talk from Mara, make your way through the portal and enter the Ascendant Plane. Your main objective is to locate and align several Beacons — look for bright lines of light shooting up into the sky, the first of which lies directly ahead.

Make your way through a brief platforming section, then engage the Taken enemies standing between you and the first Beacon (and make sure to collect any Ascendant Anchors in the area for some extra seasonal currency).

Enter the small chapel ahead, then interact with the Beacon. You’ll need to fight off several waves of Taken enemies before the alignment is complete — once you’ve slain enough spectral opponents, the first Beacon will be aligned and you can begin your search for the next.

Align the second Beacon

Exit the chapel and look straight ahead, where a marker for the next Beacon can be seen in the distance. Head to the right of the Beacon, then traverse another platforming section filled with Taken enemies.

Continue up the platforms to the right, and you’ll finally arrive at the second Beacon. Interact with the mysterious object, then prepare yourself for another wave defense session as more enemies appear, intent on cutting your romp through the Ascendant Plane short.

As the last enemy falls, gather any Glimmer, ammo, or Engrams lying about, then follow the floating pods of light towards the third and final Beacon.

Align the third Beacon & subdue the Techeun

Jump down from the second arena, and fight your way through a smattering of Taken foes blocking your path to the final Beacon. Jump across a few more platforms, then pass through the Taken portal located on the final floating rock.

After emerging from the portal, you’ll find yourself standing directly in front of another Beacon. Interact with the object, then prepare yourself for the mission’s final showdown with a powerful Corrupted Techeun and her Taken minions.

Whittle down the Techeun’s health pool with your weapons and abilities, but beware — she will occasionally become immune and teleport around the arena. All the while, additional enemies continue to spawn, so make sure to watch your back and clear out those ads when you need some breathing room.

After taking down the Corrupted Techeun, a purified version of the Awoken witch will appear and the mission will be complete. And there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about Aligning the Beacons and completing the Shattered Realm: Forest of Echoes mission.

Make sure to check back in for guides on future Shattered Realm missions, and stayed tuned on Twitter for all your Destiny 2 news needs.