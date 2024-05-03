Destiny 2 The Final Shape to make history with new exotics tied to a vendor

Destiny 2’s The Final Shape will finally introduce a method of obtaining new exotics from Rahool in the tower, making history for the franchise.

Destiny 2 will be introducing a new feature with The Final Shape that seeks to massively improve life for exotic hunters everywhere. According to a recent TWID, the feature sees Rahool gain a reputation track that, once completed, will grant you access to Tier 3 exotic focusing.

Once you gain access to this new tier of focusing, you’ll be able to purchase any piece of Exotic armor for any character on your account, provided you have one Exotic engram and one exotic cipher.

What’s even better is that there’s no weekly limit to this tier of focusing, which means as long as you can cough up the material, you’re able to grab as many new exotics as you please.

Bungie Rahool will be the premier exotic vendor with The Final Shape.

As a result of this change, the previous method of Lost Sectors has also been updated. Now instead of dropping exotic gear, they will instead drop Exotic engrams, giving you the option of decrypting them or trading them in at Rahool for a focused exotic.

Bungie has confirmed that Neomuna’s Vex Strike Force encounter will continue to drop new Exotic armor, but the devs won’t be adding any more new armor to the drop tables after Season of the Wish.

This is a major quality-of-life improvement from the previous methods of obtaining exotic armor and will be a welcomed edition as players look to grab the new gear in the upcoming expansion.

This also removes a large portion of the RNG behind receiving new exotics, which may reduce some of the excitement of grabbing new gear. However, it means that veteran guardians will be able to get their hands on a good chunk of the new exotics that are released with The Final Shape.