Forgotten Destiny 2 Exotic’s Catalyst rework finally makes it worth using

One of Destiny 2‘s oldest Exotics received a rework in The Final Shape, and, as a result, players have started to praise the sizable power boost it delivers.

Added in 2018’s Forsaken expansion, the auto rifle is undeniably gaining in popularity now that the dust has settled on The Final Shape. Post-change, the Focused Fire perk unlocked with Cerberus+1’s Catalyst functions as follows:

“After a final blow with this weapon, hold reload to return ammo to the magazine and swap to a tighter spread that deals increased damage.”

This is contrary to the Catalyst’s original function, which allowed Guardians to switch to Focused Fire mode at will with no damage boost.

“I can’t believe no one is talking about how good Cerberus+1 is after the Catalyst rework,” said one player on Reddit, sharing their disbelief that Bungie’s change had so far slipped under the radar.

Judging by responses to the OP, Guardians had collectively overlooked the buff until now. “Holy smokes, will have to give that a bash on my War Rig Titan,” came one response.

“So much new sh*t I forgot about the change. I’ll try it out. Sounds fun!” read another.

“This is my all-time favorite Exotic, and that’s from when it SUCKED! Can’t wait to try this out,” one excitable Guardian mused.

Bungie Cerberus+1 was added in Destiny 2’s Forsaken expansion

One quirk not mentioned in-game is that Focused Fire eliminates damage drop-off or, more precisely, has an inverse damage penalty, making performance less effective at close range but deadly to enemies and other Guardians at range.

With Khvostov 7G-0X currently dominating the Primary Exotic meta, Cerberus+1 becoming a concurrent top-tier meta pick is unlikely, but it’s already found a foothold in Crucible. With balance changes for the former confirmed to be on the cards, you could see it more frequently soon.