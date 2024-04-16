Destiny 2 The Final Shape: Prismatic Hunter subclass explained

The final livestream before the release of the long-awaited Destiny 2 expansion The Final Shape had some stunning revelations. Chief amongst those was the new Prismatic subclass, which looks set to revolutionize how people play the game.

The new subclass allows Guardians to take elements of existing subclasses and combine them. In turn, this should allow for buildcrafting far more diverse than the game has seen up to this point and new powers that could turn players into wrecking balls.

The developers themselves describe the new system as “game-breaking,” willfully leading players down a path that puts fun and creativity to the fore. Ahead of the expansion’s release in June, Bungie has begun to release further details on what each Prismatic class will look like.

With that in mind, here’s everything we know about the exciting Prismatic Hunter.

The Final Shape Prismatic Hunter abilities and Aspects

The first important note is that each class will have a selection of existing abilities, rather than being able to choose from the entire roster of Supers, Aspects, Grenades et Al. The developer has sensibly chosen to prioritize maneuverability in the case of the Hunter and many of the options reflect that goal.

An initial build will be provided for the first mission of The Final Shape, following which players can unlock and use the other options. The available build options at the start of the expansion are marked with an asterisk in the full breakdown below.

Prismatic Hunter Supers

Silence and Squall* (Stasis)

Storm’s Edge (Arc)

Golden Gun: Marksman* (Solar)

Silkstrike (Strand)

Shadowshot: Deadfall (Void)

Class abilities

Marksman’s Dodge*

Gambler’s Dodge*

Acrobat’s Dodge* (Solar)

Movements

Double Jump*

Triple Jump*

Strafe Jump*

Blink* (Arc)

Prismatic Hunter Melee Abilities

Combination Blow (Arc)

Knife Trick* (Solar)

Withering Blade* (Stasis)

Threaded Spike (Strand)

Snare Bomb (Void)

Grenade Abilities

Arcbolt Grenade (Arc)

Swarm Grenade* (Solar)

Duskfield Grenade* (Stasis)

Grapple (Strand)

Magnetic Grenade (Void)

Prismatic Hunter Aspects

Ascension (Arc)

Gunpowder Gamble (Solar)

Winter’s Shroud* (Stasis)

Threaded Specter (Strand)

Stylish Executioner* (Void)

The first obvious thing to note is that a ton of staples don’t appear as though they will be Prismatic Hunter options at this stage. Blade Barrage and Moebius Quiver miss out, as well as Aspects like Vanishing Step.

In the first instance, this is likely an attempt to maintain some semblance of control in the first phase of The Final Shape. Allowing players to mix and match every ability and Aspect makes balancing a near-impossibility, though the gradual introduction of more could work.