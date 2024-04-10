GamingDestiny

Destiny 2 Prismatic subclasses explained: How merging abilities works

Liam Ho
Destiny 2 Guardians Casting SupersBungie

Destiny 2’s new Prismatic subclasses are a massive game changer for The Final Shape, with the ability to mix and match abilities, here’s what you need to know about the new Prismatic subclass.

The Final Shape is slowly being revealed to us Guardians, and with it a new form of subclass that sees players mixing and matching both light and dark. This new Prismatic subclass will let you grab abilities from both the darkness and the light, giving you the best of both worlds.

Puzzled about how this new subclass will work? We’ve got you covered.

Destiny 2 Prismatic subclasses explained

Prismatic subclasses will utilize the power of both Light and Dark with a bar underneath your super meter. This bar has both a Light and Dark meter and requires the Guardian to deal damage of both types to fill it completely.

Once the bar reaches its max you reach Transcendence. This is indicated by an animation depending on your class.

Alongside this, Prismatic subclasses will have more Fragment and Fragment slots, meaning you can mix and match even more than before, truly letting you live out your power fantasy as a Guardian of both Light and Dark.

Destiny 2 Transcendence explained

Transcendence gives your Guardian a bunch of new abilities. This includes a new grenade that combines Light and Dark together. Hunter receives a Stasis and Solar grenade, Titans a Strand and Arc grenade, and Warlocks get a Stasis and Void grenade.

On top of that, you’ll receive a weapon damage bonus that stacks with other sources, making you more powerful than before.

Your Melee and Class abilities are automatically reset when you pop Transcendence, meaning you can string a bunch of them together.

Related Topics

Destiny 2

About The Author

Liam Ho

Liam is a writer on the Australian Dexerto team covering all things gaming with an emphasis on MMOs like Destiny and FFXIV along with MOBAs like League. He started writing while at university for a Bachelor’s degree in Media and has experience writing for GGRecon and GameRant. You can contact Liam at liam.ho@dexerto.com or on Twitter at @MusicalityLH.

keep reading
Destiny 2 Pyramidic Vessel
Destiny
Destiny 2: How to get the Pyramidic Vessel Exotic ship
Liam Ho
Destiny 2 The Witness
Destiny
Is Destiny 3 coming after The Final Shape? Leak hints at sequel in the works
Brad Norton
Superblack Shader in Destiny 2
Destiny
How to get the Superblack shader in Destiny 2
Brad Norton
The new enemy faction in Destiny 2: The Final Shape
Destiny
Who are The Dread? Destiny 2: The Final Shape new faction explained
James Lynch

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.