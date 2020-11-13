 Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt: Wraithborn Hunts, Hawkmoon Exotic, more - Dexerto
Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt: Wraithborn Hunts, Hawkmoon Exotic, more

Published: 13/Nov/2020 3:39 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 6:33

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt is upon us, and it comes packed with an Exotic quest, a seasonal artifact, seasonal armor sets, and more.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is finally here, and it’s started with a bang. Season of the Hunt is the first season pass in the expansion, and it continues the evolving world with additional content.

From what we’ve seen so far, the story in the season pass revolves around an imposing figure named Xivu Arath. Those who are well versed in Destiny lore will know who she is, but others might be scratching their heads wondering who she is.

Season of the Hunt also includes a new activity that will keep players on their toes, a new exotic quest to unlock a fan-favorite weapon, and more seasonal armor sets to add to your armory. Here’s everything we know so far.

Who is Xivu Arath?

Xivu Arath is the Hive God of War. In the past, she helped establish the Hive species and became one of its chief gods. However, now her main goal is to become the mightiest warrior in the universe, which makes her a threat to unstable solar systems.

Season of the Hunt revolves around Osiris’ efforts to thwart her plans. However, he needs a little help from players and an ally known as the Crow. Those who are brave enough to heed his call can help vanquish Xivu Arath once and for all.

Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt
Bungie
Xivu Arath, Hive God of War, is an incredibly powerful warrior.

Wraithborn Hunts

Wraithborn Hunts is an exciting new activity that players can complete throughout their journey.  Hive shrines have been popping up throughout the system, and it hasn’t sat too well with The Spider.

To help him out, players can build a device to draw Xivu Arath’s lieutenants out of their hives. It can also be upgraded to make luring and snaring them more effective.

The commotion will eventually draw Xivu Arath’s attention, and she will drop in and challenge the players in a massive showdown.

Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt
Bungie
In Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt, players will need to work together to hack, slash, and shoot their way through the Hive.

Hawkmoon Exotic Quest

In Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt, players can embark on an exotic quest to get their hands on The Hawkmoon. It’s an exotic hand cannon from the first game, and it’s finally making its way back into the Destiny universe.

In the previous title, it was a reward for high-level activities like the Raids and Nightfall Strikes.

Now, players will be able to unlock it simply by finishing an exotic quest. Keep in mind, though, that it hasn’t been added to the game yet.

There’s also been no official word on what the quest might entail, but if the recent ones are anything to go by, it could take some time to finish.

Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt
Bungie
Hawkmoon was one of the most popular Exotic weapons in the original game.

Seasonal Armor

Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt includes more seasonal armor sets. They look incredible from head to toe, with a mixture of rustic and futuristic vibes.

The seasonal armor sets can be instantly unlocked by purchasing the battle pass. It’s a surefire way to add more flair and style to your character.

Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt
Bungie
Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt includes three incredible seasonal armor sets.

Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt started on November 10, 2020 and will finish on February 9, 2021.

This means players have around 90 days to burn through all the content and unlock everything they need. That’s plenty of time for even the most casual players.

Destiny

Destiny 2 Beyond Light: How to unlock Stasis, Aspects & Fragments

Published: 12/Nov/2020 13:16

by Andrew Highton
stasis aspects fragments in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Stasis is arguably the biggest ever implementation that Bungie has ever incorporated into a Destiny game. It’s the first-ever new element to be introduced into the game and could be a game-changer. We’ll walk you through Stasis in our guide and tell you how t unlock Aspects & Fragments in Beyond Light.

In addition to the usual fanfare of glossy weapons, awe-inspiring environments, and tricky new enemies – Beyond Light has gone one step further. Since the release of the original Destiny all the way back in 2014, Bungie has always stuck to the same elements. These have consisted of: Kinetic, Solar, Arc, and Void.

However, the Beyond Light expansion will see Stasis introduced, embracing the icy wonderland that Europa is made of.

With a new element comes a lot of learning and wondering to do. Ultimately we thought it was best to try and gather information about Stasis and put together a guide to highlights its capabilities. Also, we’ll show you off to unlock Aspects & Fragments too.

This is our Stasis guide, that includes Aspects & Fragments, for Beyond Light.

What is Stasis?

stasis aspects fragments in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
Yes, it can make you this powerful.

Quite simply, Stasis is ice, elemental damage that can be inflicted upon enemies. It will be effective against enemies that have a weakness to the ice elements. Stasis is an extremely versatile element that can be used both offensively and defensively.

If you’re new to Destiny, then here is what the elements are, and what they represent:

  • Arc – Electricity Damage
  • Solar – Fire Damage
  • Void – Dark Damage
  • Kinetic – Standard damage

How to unlock Stasis

With the new element being such a big part of the new world, it makes sense to have to explore the world to get it. So your Guardian will have to complete the Campaign to unlock Stasis. You’ll first encounter the element during one of the story missions and be introduced to its mechanics.

Once you have successfully beaten the final mission of Beyond Light’s Campaign:

  1. Visit the Exo Stranger
  2. Visit the Pyramid Alter
  3. Receive Stasis sub-class

What it does

stasis aspects fragments in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
Stasis has so many different uses.

A new sense of possibility is instilled thanks to Stasis’ multi-faceted use. The element itself has two primary uses that if mastered correctly, could have a huge bearing in the way that you play Destiny 2.

The mode that could see the biggest surge in unpredictability though is PvP. These traditional, dogfights can escalate into a scene from frozen with erected ice walls and more.

Offensively

Let’s face it, everyone wants to go on the offensive and dish out the damage. Stasis revolutionizes the way in which you can manipulate the battlefield. From creating platforms to give yourself an aerial advantage, to completing engulfing enemies in ice altogether.

Here are some efficient methods of using Stasis to hurt.

  • Creating a line of deadly ice blocks – Carpet Bomb style
  • The ability to form ice platforms on objects to climb on – provides an aerial advantage, or can quickly close the space
  • You can encase enemies in ice – freezing them on the spot
  • This allows you to follow-up and land a devastating attack on a frozen enemy
  • Fire ice projectiles

Defensively

Now, whilst this list will be shorter and less full, it’s also just as valuable. As Bungie has commented on in interviews, one of the perks of the ice abilities is PvP. A.I is one thing, but another human-controlled Guardian is most dangerous of all.

These are some ways in which Stasis can be used to defend yourself.

  • Once again, forming ice platforms on objects, but to aid your escape and to get to higher ground to quickly recover
  • Freezing opponents to slow them down
  • Creating ice barriers to provide you with some relief, and/or to close off hallways

How to unlock Aspect & Fragments

stasis aspects fragments in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
It’s imperative that you get Stasis as soon as you can and shape it into your personal weapon.

Aspects and Fragments are big new additions that can modify and sculpt your classes even more so. There are quite a few steps before everything is unlocked and set in stone so strap yourselves in.

This is what you’ll need to do.

  1. Complete the Beyond Light Campaign – this should take you a few hours, depending on ability
  2. Obtain Stasis
  3. Speak to the Exo Stranger to start the Born in Darkness quest – only need to do part one for now
  4. Obtain the Salvation’s Grip exotic grenade launcher – Go to the Tower and speak to the Drifter to start this
  5. Speak to the Exo Stranger and accept and complete the Aspect of Control quest
  6. Find and destroy the five Entropic shards
  7. After this, commune with a shard of Darkness, defeat the enemies, and kill the boss – you now have your first Aspect
  8. Then talk to the Exo Stranger and accept Fragment quests – you can then pick two out of three Fragment quests per week

There you have it, a complete Stasis guide with information on Aspects and Fragments too, in Beyond Light.

More will obviously become available, and we’ll keep you up-to-date on any new information.