Destiny 2 players aren’t completing “awful” seasonal Exotic quest

Season of the Deep saw the Whetstone Exotic mission added to Destiny 2 but a lot of players still haven’t completed it with many disliking aspects of the quest’s design.

On July 4, Bungie added a new Exotic weapon to Destiny 2 called the Wicked Implement. It’s an Exotic Stasis Scout Rifle that can be obtained by completing the Whetstone Encounter.

This tricky Exotic quest involves depositing all three broken blades and then clearing a time-restricted encounter where the final boss has a massive amount of health. It is regarded by many as the hardest Exotic mission Bungie has ever released.

A downside to that difficulty is that numerous Destiny 2 players are not completing the mission and being given the chance to use Wicked Implement.

Destiny 2 players are ignoring Whetstone Exotic mission

A lot of Destiny 2 players aren’t completing the Whetstone encounter Exotic mission, according to a Reddit post on r/DestinyTheGame.

The post asked the community how many players have not managed to finish the Exotic mission and for what reason: “Genuine curiosity, how many people here have NOT completed this season’s Exotic mission? Curious to see some answers here.”

One highly upvoted comment replied: “Tried a couple of times LFG. Got nowhere near. Haven’t bothered since. IMO it’s not that fun and I just don’t care enough.”

Another Guardian responded: “I got it 2nd try. The mission is awful, the gun is terrible. Not worth the trouble at all. Got the catalyst as well, have 0/700 on it. Vaulted it, never touched again.”

One of the most common reasons players don’t like the mission is that failing forces you to start over from the very beginning: “It’s f**king AWFUL. Having to do 2/3 of a Deep Dive to retry every single time makes me want to join the Witness.”

Not everyone agreed the mission was poorly designed though: “Mission is actually fun if you have 3 people with a plan and an understanding of what to do.”

Bungie has been under pressure to deliver more challenging content ever since players complained about The Last Wish raid being too easy. However, finding a balance that satisfies both casual and core fans has proven difficult.