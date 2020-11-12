Stasis guide: How to unlock Aspects & Fragments in Beyond Light

Stasis is arguably the biggest ever implementation that Bungie has ever incorporated into a Destiny game. It’s the first-ever new element to be introduced into the game and could be a game-changer. We’ll walk you through Stasis in our guide and tell you how t unlock Aspects & Fragments in Beyond Light.

In addition to the usual fanfare of glossy weapons, awe-inspiring environments, and tricky new enemies – Beyond Light has gone one step further. Since the release of the original Destiny all the way back in 2014, Bungie has always stuck to the same elements. These have consisted of: Kinetic, Solar, Arc, and Void.

However, the Beyond Light expansion will see Stasis introduced, embracing the icy wonderland that Europa is made of.

With a new element comes a lot of learning and wondering to do. Ultimately we thought it was best to try and gather information about Stasis and put together a guide to highlights its capabilities. Also, we’ll show you off to unlock Aspects & Fragments too.

This is our Stasis guide, that includes Aspects & Fragments, for Beyond Light.

What is Stasis?

Quite simply, Stasis is ice, elemental damage that can be inflicted upon enemies. It will be effective against enemies that have a weakness to the ice elements. Stasis is an extremely versatile element that can be used both offensively and defensively.

If you’re new to Destiny, then here is what the elements are, and what they represent:

Arc – Electricity Damage

– Electricity Damage Solar – Fire Damage

– Fire Damage Void – Dark Damage

– Dark Damage Kinetic – Standard damage

How to unlock Stasis

With the new element being such a big part of the new world, it makes sense to have to explore the world to get it. So your Guardian will have to complete the Campaign to unlock Stasis. You’ll first encounter the element during one of the story missions and be introduced to its mechanics.

Once you have successfully beaten the final mission of Beyond Light’s Campaign:

Visit the Exo Stranger Visit the Pyramid Alter Receive Stasis sub-class

What it does

A new sense of possibility is instilled thanks to Stasis’ multi-faceted use. The element itself has two primary uses that if mastered correctly, could have a huge bearing in the way that you play Destiny 2.

The mode that could see the biggest surge in unpredictability though is PvP. These traditional, dogfights can escalate into a scene from frozen with erected ice walls and more.

Offensively

Let’s face it, everyone wants to go on the offensive and dish out the damage. Stasis revolutionizes the way in which you can manipulate the battlefield. From creating platforms to give yourself an aerial advantage, to completing engulfing enemies in ice altogether.

Here are some efficient methods of using Stasis to hurt.

Creating a line of deadly ice blocks – Carpet Bomb style

The ability to form ice platforms on objects to climb on – provides an aerial advantage, or can quickly close the space

You can encase enemies in ice – freezing them on the spot

This allows you to follow-up and land a devastating attack on a frozen enemy

Fire ice projectiles

Defensively

Now, whilst this list will be shorter and less full, it’s also just as valuable. As Bungie has commented on in interviews, one of the perks of the ice abilities is PvP. A.I is one thing, but another human-controlled Guardian is most dangerous of all.

These are some ways in which Stasis can be used to defend yourself.

Once again, forming ice platforms on objects, but to aid your escape and to get to higher ground to quickly recover

Freezing opponents to slow them down

Creating ice barriers to provide you with some relief, and/or to close off hallways

How to unlock Aspect & Fragments

Aspects and Fragments are big new additions that can modify and sculpt your classes even more so. There are quite a few steps before everything is unlocked and set in stone so strap yourselves in.

This is what you’ll need to do.

Complete the Beyond Light Campaign – this should take you a few hours, depending on ability Obtain Stasis Speak to the Exo Stranger to start the Born in Darkness quest – only need to do part one for now Obtain the Salvation’s Grip exotic grenade launcher – Go to the Tower and speak to the Drifter to start this Speak to the Exo Stranger and accept and complete the Aspect of Control quest Find and destroy the five Entropic shards After this, commune with a shard of Darkness, defeat the enemies, and kill the boss – you now have your first Aspect Then talk to the Exo Stranger and accept Fragment quests – you can then pick two out of three Fragment quests per week

There you have it, a complete Stasis guide with information on Aspects and Fragments too, in Beyond Light.

More will obviously become available, and we’ll keep you up-to-date on any new information.