 Stasis guide: How to unlock Aspects & Fragments in Beyond Light
Destiny 2 Beyond Light: How to unlock Stasis, Aspects & Fragments

Published: 12/Nov/2020 13:16

by Andrew Highton
stasis aspects fragments in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie

Stasis is arguably the biggest ever implementation that Bungie has ever incorporated into a Destiny game. It’s the first-ever new element to be introduced into the game and could be a game-changer. We’ll walk you through Stasis in our guide and tell you how t unlock Aspects & Fragments in Beyond Light.

In addition to the usual fanfare of glossy weapons, awe-inspiring environments, and tricky new enemies – Beyond Light has gone one step further. Since the release of the original Destiny all the way back in 2014, Bungie has always stuck to the same elements. These have consisted of: Kinetic, Solar, Arc, and Void.

However, the Beyond Light expansion will see Stasis introduced, embracing the icy wonderland that Europa is made of.

With a new element comes a lot of learning and wondering to do. Ultimately we thought it was best to try and gather information about Stasis and put together a guide to highlights its capabilities. Also, we’ll show you off to unlock Aspects & Fragments too.

This is our Stasis guide, that includes Aspects & Fragments, for Beyond Light.

What is Stasis?

stasis aspects fragments in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
Yes, it can make you this powerful.

Quite simply, Stasis is ice, elemental damage that can be inflicted upon enemies. It will be effective against enemies that have a weakness to the ice elements. Stasis is an extremely versatile element that can be used both offensively and defensively.

If you’re new to Destiny, then here is what the elements are, and what they represent:

  • Arc – Electricity Damage
  • Solar – Fire Damage
  • Void – Dark Damage
  • Kinetic – Standard damage

How to unlock Stasis

With the new element being such a big part of the new world, it makes sense to have to explore the world to get it. So your Guardian will have to complete the Campaign to unlock Stasis. You’ll first encounter the element during one of the story missions and be introduced to its mechanics.

Once you have successfully beaten the final mission of Beyond Light’s Campaign:

  1. Visit the Exo Stranger
  2. Visit the Pyramid Alter
  3. Receive Stasis sub-class

What it does

stasis aspects fragments in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
Stasis has so many different uses.

A new sense of possibility is instilled thanks to Stasis’ multi-faceted use. The element itself has two primary uses that if mastered correctly, could have a huge bearing in the way that you play Destiny 2.

The mode that could see the biggest surge in unpredictability though is PvP. These traditional, dogfights can escalate into a scene from frozen with erected ice walls and more.

Offensively

Let’s face it, everyone wants to go on the offensive and dish out the damage. Stasis revolutionizes the way in which you can manipulate the battlefield. From creating platforms to give yourself an aerial advantage, to completing engulfing enemies in ice altogether.

Here are some efficient methods of using Stasis to hurt.

  • Creating a line of deadly ice blocks – Carpet Bomb style
  • The ability to form ice platforms on objects to climb on – provides an aerial advantage, or can quickly close the space
  • You can encase enemies in ice – freezing them on the spot
  • This allows you to follow-up and land a devastating attack on a frozen enemy
  • Fire ice projectiles

Defensively

Now, whilst this list will be shorter and less full, it’s also just as valuable. As Bungie has commented on in interviews, one of the perks of the ice abilities is PvP. A.I is one thing, but another human-controlled Guardian is most dangerous of all.

These are some ways in which Stasis can be used to defend yourself.

  • Once again, forming ice platforms on objects, but to aid your escape and to get to higher ground to quickly recover
  • Freezing opponents to slow them down
  • Creating ice barriers to provide you with some relief, and/or to close off hallways

How to unlock Aspect & Fragments

stasis aspects fragments in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
It’s imperative that you get Stasis as soon as you can and shape it into your personal weapon.

Aspects and Fragments are big new additions that can modify and sculpt your classes even more so. There are quite a few steps before everything is unlocked and set in stone so strap yourselves in.

This is what you’ll need to do.

  1. Complete the Beyond Light Campaign – this should take you a few hours, depending on ability
  2. Obtain Stasis
  3. Speak to the Exo Stranger to start the Born in Darkness quest – only need to do part one for now
  4. Obtain the Salvation’s Grip exotic grenade launcher – Go to the Tower and speak to the Drifter to start this
  5. Speak to the Exo Stranger and accept and complete the Aspect of Control quest
  6. Find and destroy the five Entropic shards
  7. After this, commune with a shard of Darkness, defeat the enemies, and kill the boss – you now have your first Aspect
  8. Then talk to the Exo Stranger and accept Fragment quests – you can then pick two out of three Fragment quests per week

There you have it, a complete Stasis guide with information on Aspects and Fragments too, in Beyond Light.

More will obviously become available, and we’ll keep you up-to-date on any new information.

How to defeat Eramis, Kell of Darkness: Destiny 2 Beyond Light boss guide

Published: 12/Nov/2020 5:13

by Isaac McIntyre
Bungie

You’ve settled into the ‘new era’ of Destiny 2, battled through most of the Beyond Light campaign, and now there’s only one thing to do ⁠— defeat Eramis, the Kell of Darkness. Here’s how to beat her in the final boss battle.

Beyond Light’s main villain is Eramis, the former Shipstealer who has harnessed the power of the Darkness to “destroy the Light.” First she sends her lieutenants to stop you but eventually you have to face the Kell of Darkness, face to face.

Eramis appears in the final campaign mission of Beyond Light, reasonably titled “The Kell of Darkness.” Up until this point, Guardians have only seen her in Destiny 2 cutscenes, or talking through the commlinks. Now it’s time to face her head-on.

If you want to activate the final mission, you’ll have to have 1150 Power. If you haven’t hit that mark just yet, make sure you grind out a few more rewards before jumping in.

You’re handed a mission when you spawn in: “Hunt down Eramis.”

Eventually, you’ll fight your way through to Gale’s Watch, where Eramis ⁠— armed to the teeth with Stasis and Fallen weapons ⁠— is waiting in the throne room.

Eramis is the main antagonist of the Destiny 2 Beyond Light campaign.
Bungie
Eramis is the main antagonist of the Destiny 2 Beyond Light campaign.

How to defeat Eramis in Beyond Light

The Eramis boss battle begins immediately, with Shanks and Fallen Vandals springing out to swarm you as the Kell of Darkness shoots at you. The only thing to watch out for here is her Stasis attacks ⁠— if you’re frozen, you’ll be swarmed.

Damage her with anything you have in your arsenal at this point, and bring her health down to around three-quarters full. This will trigger the fight’s first cinematic cutscene.

Eramis then captures you in a Stasis freeze, disabling your Ghost and taking your shard of Darkness. “No more Light, no more Dark,” she declares before destroying the shard to stop you using Stasis. You break free, and the fight resumes.

Eramis mainly uses Stasis attacks to slow you down or freeze you.
Bungie
Eramis mainly uses Stasis attacks to slow you down or freeze you.

Stage 2

The throne room’s wall descends after this, and Eramis flees out onto a number of platforms overlooking Europa. You’ll have your Super fully charged.

Eramis shoots multiple rockets in this fight, and if you are hit by one you will be frozen. Break free with the action button ⁠— “B” on controller, “Mouse Button 3” on keyboard ⁠— and use your Stasis super to clear the Fallen enemies around the platforms.

The Kell of Darkness is still vulnerable to any Stasis attacks; make sure you keep using your abilities on her where possible. As she gets weaker she’ll throw out more Stasis. It will be quite easy to dodge, however, if you are running around.

Once you get her down to just under a quarter health, she will fall to the ground; all you have to do is deliver the final shots, and it will trigger another cinematic.

After defeating Eramis, she will (spoilers!) freeze in place, captured by Stasis. She’ll likely break free and appear in the Beyond Light raid, Deep Stone Crypt, or be a recurring villain in Season of the Hunt, but for now she’s been stopped.

From here, Beyond Light is your oyster. Explore the vast wasteland of Europa, unlock No Time to Explain, or even visit the Loot Cave ⁠— there’s plenty to do!