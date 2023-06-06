Who is Xivu Arath in Destiny 2?

Xivu Arath is one of the names that has surfaced quite a few times during the weekly mission and the latest dungeon of Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep. In fact, this is the name that has been mentioned by some of the characters quite a few times in the past seasons as well. Here’s what we know about the ominous figure.

The question is bound to arise. Just who is Xivu Arath? If you are one of those players who loves to dive deep into Destiny 2’s rich universe, then you probably know everything about this Hive God.

Article continues after ad

However, if you are one of those players who skips the cutscenes and rarely pays attention to the dialogue, then the name will be confusing to you. Xivu Arath is a very important personality in the Destiny universe.

She has been dormant for quite a while, but considering what has happened so far in the game, it makes sense that she is finally ready to make her presence known. She is ready to fight both the Guardians and the Traveler and her only goal in mind is the success of the Witness.

Article continues after ad

Xivu Arath is the Hive God of War in Destiny 2

Bungie Xivu Arath’s birth can be connected to the Witness and its plans.

Xivu Arath is one of the three siblings from Fundament’s trio who ended up becoming the Hive Gods after obtaining the gifts from the Worm Gods. She is the sister to Oryx, the Taken King, and Savathun, The Witch Queen.

Xivu’s specialty is war and she is a master tactician who has led the Hive to victory in conquests that have spanned over millennia. However, that is not how she started in the beginning.

Article continues after ad

Xivu Arath’s original name was Xi Ro. This is the time when she was still weak and fragile and was exiled from her home alongside Aurash and Sathona when their kingdom was overthrown.

Thus, Xi Ro, Aurash, and Sathona fled deep under the oceans of Fundament. If you have played The Witch Queen DLC, then you might be aware that the Traveler was supposed to go to Fundament and repair it.

However, the Witness did not want that and he sent Rhulk to Fundament to put the destruction of the planet into motion before the Traveler arrived. The idea was to ensure that the Krill develop a hatred towards the Traveler and thus towards the Light.

Article continues after ad

In any case, in order to ensure that its plan was successful, the Witness had ensured that Sathona had access to a dead Worm familiar. This familiar directed the three sisters all the way to the depths of Fundament where they met the Worm Gods.

The three sisters struck a deal with the Worm Gods where a larva was planted inside the former. The three sisters would continue to grow stronger as long as they fed the worm inside them with death.

Article continues after ad

Thus the three sisters ascended and became Auryx (Aurash), Savathun (Sathona), and Xivu Arath (Xi Ro). However, in order to ensure that the worm inside them was fed, the three siblings started conquests smeared with blood and death and started the faction known as the Hive.

Bungie Rhulk was one of the key figures responsible for the birth of Xivu Arath

They called it the Sword Logic and this was the only way they could grow stronger. Eventually, the three siblings met their match when they faced a race known as the Ecumene. This race put up a fight and in order for the Hive to exist, the three siblings had a find a way to win.

Article continues after ad

Thus, Auryx killed both Xivu Arath and Savathun in order to gain more power. The combined power of both Xivu and Savathun made Auryx strong enough to fight the Worm God Aka and eventually obtain the power of the Deep.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Thus, Auryx returned as Oryx, the Taken King, and started his conquest against the Ecumene. Oryx brought war against the Ecumene and embodied it as well. Thus, this embodiment of Oryx as war enabled him to resurrect his sister Xivu Arath as the ultimate God of War.

Article continues after ad

However, after the Battle of the Gift Masts, Xivu left Oryx’s side as she felt that her power was unable to flourish under her brother. Unfortunately, her whereabouts became unknown until the battle of Torobatle. Xivu Arath brought forth the might of Sword Logic and demolished the homeworld of the Cabal and forced them to flee.

In the meantime, her brother, Oryx, died and her sister Savathun turned against the Witness and joined hands with the Light. This led to a power vacuum in the Hive and Xivu Arath filled that up. She also gained favor from the Witness and ended up becoming one of its prime Generals.

Article continues after ad

Why has Xivu Arath returned in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep?

Bungie Xivu Arath feels that the Witness is very close to attaining the Final Shape.

Xivu Arath’s return in Season of the Deep is quite simply a means to help the Witness to attain the Final Shape. However, this is not the first time that Xivu’s influence has been felt on Sol.

The first time Xivu Arath sent her forces to Sol was back during the Season of Hunt when Osiris’s Ghost Sagira Died. The Guardians fought against Xivu Arath’s High Celebrant and defeated it in battle. The next time we saw Xivu Arath was during Season of the Lost where she attacked the Dreaming City to disrupt Savathun’s ritual.

Article continues after ad

She failed to disrupt it and Savathun was able to separate herself from her worm. Xivu Arath also tried to attack Sol during Season of the Seraph but was driven away by Rasputin. Unfortunately, that chaos allowed the Witness to invade Sol in full force and take control of both the Veil and the Traveler.

As it happens, she has returned once again in Season of the Deep, and this time she is ready to take down the Guardians. She is angry that the Guardians did not take the mantle of the Taken King after Oryx’s death and also the fact that her own sister decided to take help from the Light.

Article continues after ad

Xivu Arath calls these acts blasphemy and heresy and she wants to put an end to this. She believes that she can see the Final Shape on the horizon and that the Witness’ plans are almost in place. Hence, her goal now is to take down the Guardians and ensure that the Witness does not suffer any form of roadblocks along the way.

Xivu Arath is also quite unhappy about losing to the Guardians multiple times. Therefore, she now wishes to see the Traveler and the Guardians fail and will make sure that the Witness gets all the help it needs.

Article continues after ad

This is all we know of Xivu Arath as of now. However, we will update this section with more information once we gain more information surrounding her upcoming invasion of Sol.

Destiny 2 promo codes | Destiny 2 The Final Shape | Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Season Pass | How to farm and use Deepsight Harmonizer | How to get Epochal Integration in Destiny 2 | Will Defiant Engrams expire in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep? | Destiny 2 Xur location today