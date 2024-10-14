Destiny 2 Revenant’s Rime-Coat Raiment makes Warlocks crowd control gods

With Destiny 2 Episode Revenant’s launch on October 8, Bungie introduced new Exotic Armor for all three classes, but Warlocks have hands-down won the meta lottery this time.

Rime-Coat Raiment, Stasis-focused chest armor for Destiny’s resident space wizards, provides huge buffs to Bleak Watcher turrets.

Unlike Osmiomancy Gloves, which, until now, have been the de facto best-in-slot Exotic for builds centered around Stasis for the additional Coldsnap grenade charge they grant, Rime-Coat delivers a more robust package of perks.

The armor’s unique perk, Bleak Domain, enhances Bleack Watcher turrets with extended range while generating two sets of four Stasis crystals in a cardinal pattern, but that’s not all.

Enemies who step inside the miniature fortress are slowed and eventually frozen by the conjured ice storm and remaining beside the turret yourself grants weapons the ability to inflict slow and freeze via accrued Icicles.

Bungie Rime-Coat Raiment’s Bleak Domain perk singlehandedly grants several powerful buffs.

Individually, any of these intrinsic abilities would be sought-after, but the fact that they’re all housed within a single armor piece immediately elevates Rime-Coat to S-tier. The most efficient means of abusing Bleak Domain’s strengths is PvE content, especially Revenant’s Onslaught Salvation seasonal activity.

While it’s primarily designed to be a defensive Exotic, game knowledge – specifically of where enemies are going to spawn – will only work to your benefit. Onslaught’s wave-based format contains static spawn points for large mob groups, so chucking a Stasis Turret into a fresh group of enemies will immediately immobilize and eliminate them as a threat.

How to get Rime-Coat Raiment

Guardians will need to rank up with Rahool from scratch to unlock Revenant’s new Exotic armors.

As was the case for Speaker’s Sight introduced in The Final Shape, Guardians will need to rank up with Rahool at the Tower by decrypting Prime and Exotic Engrams.

Upon reaching Rank 16, you’ll unlock Focused Decoding, allowing Exotic Engrams to be decrypted into any armor, owned or otherwise, of your choice, including Rime-Coat Raiment.

