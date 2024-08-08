Destiny 2 devs break silence on future of the franchise following layoffs

Destiny 2 developers Bungie have come forward on social media to address plans for the future of the franchise, following a series of mass layoffs.

Bungie’s beloved shooter Destiny 2 is in a pivotal spot at the moment. With the launch of The Final Shape, many were reminded why they loved the game so much and were so keen to see what the developers had planned next for the franchise. We even went so far as to call it “the best expansion ever made” in our review.

Despite acclaim for the newest content drop, Bungie announced that they would be laying off 220 employees, roughly 17% of the studio’s staff. This, alongside following leaks that the content drops in Destiny 2 would be severely downgraded left players concerned and quick to give up on the franchise as a whole.

Now, remaining devs have come forward on X (formerly Twitter) to address concerns about Destiny 2’s longevity and address the future of the franchise.

“We know that recent changes at Bungie have created uncertainty surrounding the future of Destiny.” the devs stated. “Rest assured we remain committed to Destiny, to supporting our community with transparency, and to delivering regular updates about the game.”

The devs went on to say that they have plans to speak about the future of Destiny and will soon showcase ideas for their “next multi-year journey soon”.

The 8 August TWID echoed this sentiment, with the devs adding they “remain dedicated to supporting [their] community with transparency and delivering regular updates about the game.” Bungie also mentioned that all of their previous game content plans remain unchanged in wake of the workforce reduction.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see what’s in store for Guardians around the globe as Bungie balances both the future of Destiny and its new Marathon title with a smaller team.