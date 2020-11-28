 Destiny 2: Trials of Osiris delayed again - Dexerto
Destiny

Destiny 2: Trials of Osiris delayed again

Published: 28/Nov/2020 17:04 Updated: 28/Nov/2020 17:12

by Julian Young
Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris Guardians With Logo
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Despite the new PVE content released in Beyond Light, the Destiny 2 expansion also led to a delay for the game’s top PVP mode: Trials of Osiris. Originally delayed until November 27, Bungie has once again pushed back the activity’s launch in Beyond Light.

The core of the Destiny franchise has always revolved around one thing: the chase for new loot. Since the release of the original Destiny, developer Bungie has aimed to provide players with interesting and powerful gear to grind for.

While the bulk of content in Destiny has always been PVE-related – Strikes, seasonal activities, and Raids – the franchise has maintained a strong PVP player base as well. For those who spend their time in the Crucible, Trials of Osiris is the top-tier activity to look forward to since its reintroduction in Season of the Worthy.

Following the release of Beyond Light, Destiny 2’s pinnacle PVP activity has now seen not one but two separate delays. The game’s community is once again expressing their frustration with Bungie’s handling of the popular 3v3 mode.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Stasis Subclasses
Bungie
Destiny 2’s new Stasis subclasses have been giving players headaches in PVP.

Trials of Osiris delayed again

With the release of Beyond Light, developer Bungie introduced Stasis subclasses into Destiny 2. While most players enjoy the new Darkness-based abilities, the game’s PVP community has been less than thrilled with the performance of Stasis in the Crucible.

Bungie’s first official response to Stasis in PVP came when the developer announced the original delay of Trials only two days after Beyond Light’s release. Then, on November 27 – the same day that Trials of Osiris was supposed to make its debut in Beyond Light – Bungie once again announced a delay in the mode’s release via their support account on Twitter.

While Bungie community manager dmg04 indicated the delay was due to another Stasis-related issue, players listed off other potential causes including issues with swords in the Crucible, and even a bug that turn players invisible.

Community frustrated with second delay

For some of the Destiny 2 community, patience has run out since the original delay. Many prominent content creators have expressed their frustration regarding Bungie’s handling of Trials in Beyond Light.

Destiny 2 streamers GernaderJake and Gigz, both of whom participate in Trials of Osiris regularly, voiced their concerns with how Bungie is handling the game’s top PVP activity.

GernaderJake stated his belief that there were better ways for Bungie to address the issues instead of simply disabling Trials of Osiris entirely.

Gigz called out the developer for their lack of attention to PVP – something Bungie has specifically mentioned in the past when discussing their design philosophy in regards to the Crucible.

Although many of the responses were negative, some tried to put a more positive spin on things. Destiny 2 YouTuber KackisHD joked that Bungie continues to delay Trials because the game mode’s reward location – The Lighthouse on Mercury – was vaulted when Beyond Light released.

When is Trials coming to Beyond Light?

While Bungie confirmed a return date for Trials of Osiris after the first delay, the developer did not confirm when the mode would make its return in their announcement on November 27.

Players should keep an eye on Bungie’s social media for further updates on the return of Trials.

How to get the Mask of Bakris Exotic helmet in Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Published: 28/Nov/2020 2:52

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Mask of Bakris Destiny 2 Beyond Light
Bungie

The Mask of Bakris is an incredibly useful Exotic helmet in Destiny 2: Beyond Light, but it can be somewhat tricky to get. If you want to know how to get it, and why we think you should, here’s everything you need to know.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is filled with all kinds of hidden secrets and treasures. However, none are more compelling than Exotic weapons and armor, each with a unique set of perks and stats.

Some Exotics have generated a lot of hype lately, including Cloudstrike and The Lament. Now, The Mask of Bakris has joined the fray because it has a handy ability that lets you hide from enemies.

Mask of Bakris Destiny 2 Beyond Light
Bungie
The Mask of Bakris might take a bit of time to get, but it’s definitely worth it.

The Mask of Bakris: Exotic Perks

The Mask of Bakris looks fantastic and has decent stats. However, the biggest drawcard is a unique attribute called the Light Shift perk. In essence, when players have the mask equipped, it will make them shift instead of dodging.

Shifting is faster and has better range, and it also partially cloaks players and increases damage dealt with Arc weapons. It’s a pretty significant upgrade, especially considering how often it can be used.

However, it’s particularly advantageous in areas filled with countless enemies since it lets players avoid detection and even launch an ambush. Destiny 2: Beyond Light has some challenging missions. Fortunately, this perk can make them a whole lot easier.

Mask of Bakris Destiny 2 Beyond Light
Bungie
The Mask of Bakris is one of the most useful Exotics in Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

How to get the Mask of Bakris Exotic helmet in Destiny 2 Beyond Light

The Mask of Bakris can be somewhat tricky to get. It’s a bit of a grind, which requires time and patience. It also has a couple of prerequisites.

  • First of all, it’s not available every day, so you’ll need to make sure you’ve set out to get it on one of the correct days.
  • Second, it’s only available when playing through higher-level sectors, so you’ll need to have a skill level above 1200.
  • Third, you’ll need to finish all the missions by yourself. Otherwise, you’ll receive Enhancement Cores instead.

If you’ve got all of the prerequisites down pat, the easiest way to snag the Mask of Bakris is to grind through Lost Sectors on Europa. If that doesn’t sound like your cup of tea, you can also do EDZ at either 1250 Legend or 1280 Master level.

Either way, it doesn’t matter which method you choose. You’ll have to battle against some tough enemies, including ones that can kill you very quickly. For that reason, make sure you’re decked out in top-tier gear before giving it a go.

Unfortunately, there’s also an element of chance. If you’re lucky, you might unlock the Mask of Bakris in your first attempt. However, it’s more likely that you’ll need to repeat the missions once a day for several days until you finally get it.

Mask of Bakris Destiny 2 Beyond Light
Bungie
Destiny 2: Beyond Light players will need to return to Lost Sectors on Europa to obtain the Mask of Bakris.

Keep the faith, though. It will drop eventually, and then you’ll be able to enjoy the spoils.

And with that, you’ll know exactly how to get the Mask of Bakris and why it’s worth the grind. It’s definitely one of the more useful Exotics to have.