Destiny 2: Trials of Osiris delayed again - Dexerto

Despite the new PVE content released in Beyond Light, the Destiny 2 expansion also led to a delay for the game’s top PVP mode: Trials of Osiris. Originally delayed until November 27, Bungie has once again pushed back the activity’s launch in Beyond Light.

The core of the Destiny franchise has always revolved around one thing: the chase for new loot. Since the release of the original Destiny, developer Bungie has aimed to provide players with interesting and powerful gear to grind for.

While the bulk of content in Destiny has always been PVE-related – Strikes, seasonal activities, and Raids – the franchise has maintained a strong PVP player base as well. For those who spend their time in the Crucible, Trials of Osiris is the top-tier activity to look forward to since its reintroduction in Season of the Worthy.

Following the release of Beyond Light, Destiny 2’s pinnacle PVP activity has now seen not one but two separate delays. The game’s community is once again expressing their frustration with Bungie’s handling of the popular 3v3 mode.

Trials of Osiris delayed again

With the release of Beyond Light, developer Bungie introduced Stasis subclasses into Destiny 2. While most players enjoy the new Darkness-based abilities, the game’s PVP community has been less than thrilled with the performance of Stasis in the Crucible.

Bungie’s first official response to Stasis in PVP came when the developer announced the original delay of Trials only two days after Beyond Light’s release. Then, on November 27 – the same day that Trials of Osiris was supposed to make its debut in Beyond Light – Bungie once again announced a delay in the mode’s release via their support account on Twitter.

Due to a recently discovered issue, Trials of Osiris has been disabled for this week. We are currently investigating to determine when it will return. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) November 27, 2020

While Bungie community manager dmg04 indicated the delay was due to another Stasis-related issue, players listed off other potential causes including issues with swords in the Crucible, and even a bug that turn players invisible.

Was planning to Trials all day, but a nasty stasis bug popped in. Guess it’s time for more raids! https://t.co/XH2tsIwupB — dmg04 (@A_dmg04) November 27, 2020

Community frustrated with second delay

For some of the Destiny 2 community, patience has run out since the original delay. Many prominent content creators have expressed their frustration regarding Bungie’s handling of Trials in Beyond Light.

Destiny 2 streamers GernaderJake and Gigz, both of whom participate in Trials of Osiris regularly, voiced their concerns with how Bungie is handling the game’s top PVP activity.

GernaderJake stated his belief that there were better ways for Bungie to address the issues instead of simply disabling Trials of Osiris entirely.

I am so frustrated by Bungie’s decision to last minute cancel Trials, AGAIN. I believe there were better options out there, like disabling swords or the stasis subclass for the time being. But, oh well, let’s hope Trials is ready next week. — GJake (@GernaderJake) November 27, 2020

Gigz called out the developer for their lack of attention to PVP – something Bungie has specifically mentioned in the past when discussing their design philosophy in regards to the Crucible.

Ya’ll got any of that renewed focus on PvP? pic.twitter.com/87MW9p3zx7 — G1 Gigz (@Gigz) November 27, 2020

Although many of the responses were negative, some tried to put a more positive spin on things. Destiny 2 YouTuber KackisHD joked that Bungie continues to delay Trials because the game mode’s reward location – The Lighthouse on Mercury – was vaulted when Beyond Light released.

The real reason Bungie keeps canceling Trials is that they forgot they deleted the Lighthouse along with Mercury 😳 — KackisHD (@RickKackis) November 27, 2020

When is Trials coming to Beyond Light?

While Bungie confirmed a return date for Trials of Osiris after the first delay, the developer did not confirm when the mode would make its return in their announcement on November 27.

Players should keep an eye on Bungie’s social media for further updates on the return of Trials.