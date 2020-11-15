Destiny 2: How to get the new Adored sniper rifle in Beyond Light - Dexerto

Destiny 2’s Season of the Hunt kicked off on November 10, and developer Bungie added a new Pursuit weapon for players to obtain. Guardians should follow these steps to unlock the new sniper rifle in the Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit playlists.

In Destiny 2’s second year of content, Bungie added powerful weapons into the game that could be unlocked by completing quests tied to the three core playlists: Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit.

After introducing weapons like Redrix’s Claymore into the Crucible playlist, the developer decided to add similar weapons related to Vanguard and Gambit activities as well.

With the release of the first season in Destiny 2’s latest expansion Beyond Light, Bungie introduced a brand-new weapon for players to chase: the Adored sniper rifle. Although it is still tied to the game’s core activities, Bungie added a twist on how players can obtain it.

Adored: Destiny 2’s new sniper rifle

Before Season of the Hunt launched on November 10, Bungie discussed their plans for the game’s new Pursuit weapon: the Adored sniper rifle. Now that the season is in full swing, some players have grabbed the gun and are already trying it out with the new content.

The Adored is classified as an Adaptive-frame sniper rifle. While it lacks the damage output of other sniper archetypes – Aggressive-frame snipers, for example – Adored still has good stat values and perk combinations for players to use.

It’s two static perks are Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds; both of these increase the gun’s range, one of the most important stats for snipers in Destiny 2. Adored’s two sets of changeable perks are Triple-Tap and Killing Wind, along with Vorpal Weapon and Snapshot Sights.

The new sniper provides players with interesting perk combinations depending on playstyle and whether the sniper will be used in PvP or PvE activities.

Adored quest steps for Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit

In Season of the Hunt, Bungie has changed the process for obtaining the new Pursuit weapon. Players can now complete a single quest in one of the three core playlists – Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit – to obtain the sniper rifle.

Guardians should follow these steps in their playlist of choice to unlock Adored:

Vanguard (Strike playlist): Speak to Banshee-44 in the Tower and obtain the Strikes in your Sights quest Defeat bosses, combatants, and collect points by defeating combatants while using Sniper Rifles in strikes (note: precision final blows with Sniper Rifles grant additional progress) 40 bosses 1000 combatants 300 points Get precision final blows with a Sniper Rifle or Sniper Rifle defeat streaks without dying in strikes (note: you only need to complete one of these two objectives) 35 defeats in streaks 20 Sniper Rifle headshots Speak with Banshee-44 in the Tower to receive your Adored

Crucible Speak to Banshee-44 in the Tower and obtain the Crucible in your Sights quest Defeat Guardians as a team, earn Valor ranks, and collect points by defeating Guardians while using Sniper Rifles in Crucible (note: precision final blows with Sniper Rifles grant additional progress) 500 Guardians 3 Valor ranks 200 points Get long-range or precision final blows with Sniper Rifles in Crucible (note: you only need to complete one of these two objectives) 5 long-range Sniper Rifle final blows 5 Sniper Rifle headshots Speak with Banshee-44 in the Tower to receive your Adored

Gambit Speak to Banshee-44 in the Tower and obtain the Gambit in your Sights quest Defeat combatants with precision damage, earn Infamy ranks, and collect points by defeating combatants using Sniper Rifles in Gambit (note: precision final blows with Sniper Rifles grant additional progress) 300 precision headshots 3 Infamy ranks 250 points Defeat Guardians or Blockers as a team with a Sniper Rifle in Gambit (note: you only need to complete one of these two objectives) 5 Guardians 20 blockers Speak with Banshee-44 in the Tower to receive your Adored



Is the grind worth it?

Although the quest to obtain Adored is simple compared to the grind for previous Pinnacle weapons, players still want to know: is Adored worth it? Although it is not the pinnacle of sniper rifles in Destiny 2, it already seems solid choice in both PvP and PvE activities.

With players needing to replace many of the game’s older weapons that were taken out with the launch of Beyond Light, going through the short grind to unlock Adored is probably worth the time investment.