Bungie responds as Destiny 2: The Final Shape’s story spoilers leak online

Bungie has released its official comment on the leak of The Final Shape, warning Destiny 2 players about spoilers that could be spreading across social media.

While the expansion is set to officially release on June 4, some players were able to access the beginning of the campaign through a technical loophole, and now word is spreading like wildfire.

It hasn’t taken long for Bungie to comment on the issue, with an X post explaining what happened and what it means for players going forward.

Bungie

As noted in the post, The Final Shape was accidentally pushed to Destiny 2 for anyone who chose to stream the game over PSN. It gave these people access to a part of the campaign and allowed them to see upcoming Collections and reward information before the servers were shut down.

Fortunately, Bungie managed to stop the leak before any major spoilers got out, like information about the new raid that is coming.

However, developers still warned the community: “We recommend being very careful on social media over the next few days to avoid spoilers, Remember to exercise caution and be critical of potential misinformation. Please be considerate of others and report leaks so players can experience the conclusion of the Light and Darkness saga themselves,” Bungie pleaded.

The Destiny 2 community rallied for the dev team, with one user responding: “It breaks my heart every damn time, and the extent of this foul mistake makes it all the worse.”

They go on to praise the devs for doing what they can to help with the situation and maintain the excitement for the official release.

Another fan expresses how they feel “gutted” about the leak and how it affects everyone involved with the game’s development.

It seems Bungie was able to take care of the leak before it got out of hand. Yet, Destiny 2 players should stay vigilant and be careful when looking through online conversations until The Final Shape officially arrives on June 4.