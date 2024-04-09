GamingDestiny

Destiny 2 creative director reappears to promise The Final Shape is not the end

James Lynch
Destiny 2 the final shape promo imageBungie

Destiny 2: The Final Shape is only a couple of months away, and, as part of the run-up to its release, the developers are releasing further details and reassuring players that the game isn’t going anywhere.

In their recent live stream, Destiny 2 Executive Creative Director Luke Smith confirmed that the game is not ending with The Final Shape.

“The Final Shape is the culmination of a ten year journey… It’s a journey that will end inside the traveller with you facing The Witness. But facing The Witness is not the end of Destiny 2 and it’s definitely not the end of Destiny,” Smith said.

“After you face The Witness we’re going to tell you what’s coming next to Destiny 2… and beyond.”

The news will undoubtedly come as a relief to the game’s community, many of whom have been playing since the first game launched in 2014.

What exactly the game will look like after The Final Shape is unclear, but it does seem likely that a direct sequel is now off the table.

Bungie will also have to deal with the inevitable feeling of a conclusion that the expansion will provide and give players an incentive to get involved in a new future beyond the bounds that the game has laid out for so long.

Related Topics

Destiny 2

About The Author

James Lynch

James is a Gaming Writer who specializes in Destiny 2, WoW, Assassin's Creed, Strategies, RPGs and Yu-Gi-Oh! When he isn't writing, he can usually be found supporting Brentford F.C.

keep reading
cayde-6 in destiny 2 the final shape trailer
Destiny
Destiny 2 The Final Shape will let you mix and match subclass abilities in out-of-this-world change
James Lynch
A screenshot from Destiny 2 Into the Light livestream
Destiny
Destiny 2 Into the Light Hammerhead god roll for PvE and PvP
Rishov Mukherjee
A screenshot of Luna's Howl from the Into the Light livestream
Destiny
Destiny 2 Into the Light Luna’s Howl god roll for PvE & PvP
Rishov Mukherjee
The Witness posing in Destiny 2 cutscene.
Destiny
Destiny 2 is missing this obvious feature that should have been added years ago
Kurt Perry
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech