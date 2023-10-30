Bungie delaying Destiny 2: The Final Shape and Marathon amid huge layoffs

Staff members at Bungie are facing layoffs, leading to delays across the studio’s two upcoming projects.

2022 marked the year of massive gaming acquisitions, with Destiny creator Bungie joining the PlayStation family. This move wasn’t about console wars or exclusivity; it was more about Bungie’s veteran live-service experience paving the way for Sony to enter the market.

Since Bungie’s addition, it’s been quite a tumultuous ride for Bungie. Ligthfall was released to mixed reception, and the live-service guidance on Naughty Dog’s multiplayer game has led to the project being “on ice.”

Unfortunately, it’s gotten much worse. News has just broken that several staff members have been laid off, with this possibly bleeding into future titles.

Bungie lays off several staff members and faces delays

The news of layoffs came from industry reporter Jason Schreier, who reported an “undisclosed number” of staff have been laid off. This stemmed from a company email with CEO Pete Parsons, who claimed to have news to share in a team meeting.

The layoffs have reportedly various departments of the studio, with members of art, social, communications, and player support facing the layoffs.

Alongside the layoffs, Schreier reported Bungie recently delayed Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion and the Marathon revival. The reported delay would see The Final Shape launch in June 2024 and Marathon sometime in 2025.

Destiny and Bungie have had a long journey and outstanding impact on its player base since its launch almost ten years ago.

The news of the layoffs tore through the community like wildfire, with players and even the former community manager voicing their frustrations.

The delays are still not official, as heading to any digital storefront will show the initial launch date for The Final Shape while Marathon’s release date is still open. We’ll keep you updated as more news comes out, so stay tuned.