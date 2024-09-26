Destiny 2 devs make big Raid promise amid reduced content plans

Destiny 2 developers Bungie have made a big promise that they’ll continue to release Raids yearly, despite the announcement that they were scaling back the amount of content in the game overall.

It’s a turbulent time for Bungie’s looter shooter Destiny 2. With the announcement of several layoffs, as well as reduced plans for content in the game, players have been left not knowing what the future of the franchise has in store.

The developers have done what they can to assure players that the franchise is very much alive though, stating that the recent 10-year anniversary was them “just getting started”. Since then the devs have promised better communication with the player base, alongside revamped plans for the future of the game.

Now Bungie has made another bold promise, one that should have the fanatical raiders excited and hopeful about their favorite form of content.

Bungie Destiny 2 devs have promised to continue releasing raids despite reduced content plans.

In the September 25 developer insight blog, Bungie promised to players that they’ll be continuing to make yearly raids going forward, despite the fact they’ve scaled back other story and activity content.

“We’re still kicking off every year with a new raid, starting with a new raid in Codename: Apollo that will stack up against the rich and varied history of experiences in this space.”

Raids are without question the pinnacle of PvE content in Destiny 2, offering highly challenging encounters that require coordination and player skill to complete. They also offer some of the best gear in the game, meaning Guardians looking to be the best of the best should look to complete them.

While the developers have made this promise, they aren’t ready to share any more information regarding what we might expect from these raids. However, they have mentioned that they’re “exploring some unique twists on the raid format”, but we’ll only know what that means when we finally get a glimpse of its release.