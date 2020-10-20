 Destiny 2 Beyond Light trailer: New characters & story revealed - Dexerto
Logo
Destiny

Destiny 2 Beyond Light trailer: New characters & story revealed

Published: 20/Oct/2020 16:54 Updated: 20/Oct/2020 16:59

by Andrew Highton
Three characters look at in the screen in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Bungie

Share

Destiny 2: Forsaken

The latest expansion pack for Destiny 2 – Beyond Light – has finally received a brand new trailer that reveals the DLC’s story. It also features information about the characters associated with the content, ahead of its impending November release.

Bungie’s highly-successful Destiny 2 is set to receive a new expansion pack in its fourth year since release. Their new expansion is content which Bungie themselves have described as “the beginning of a new era of Destiny 2”.

Advertisement

It’s the latest DLC after 2019’s Shadowkeep. Despite the fact that Destiny 2 has been out for so long, this intention by Bungie perhaps suggests that we won’t be seeing Destiny 3 anytime soon. This new era could herald another few years of Destiny 2 post-launch content.

Eramis addressing a crowd in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Bungie
Eramis now feels this is her time.

Beyond Light release date and details

The Beyond Light expansion pack is all set to be released on November 10 across multiple platforms.

Advertisement

The trailer shows off some familiar faces:

  • Eramis – The deadly Kell of Darkness seeks to restore the glory of her people. To exact revenge on the Traveler for abandoning them. To forge Eliksni culture anew, free from the weight of its past. Now imbued with the power of Stasis, she has found the ultimate tool to achieve her aims.
  • Variks – After helping Uldren Sov escape the Prison of Elders, Variks has only recently emerged from hiding. An uneasy ally in the fight against Eramis, he is a shrewd opportunist who wants to do good, even if choices are always suspect.
  • The Exo Stranger – The mysterious Exo has not been seen since the fall of the Black Garden. With exceptional insight into the future, she has made Europa her home. Her experience will guide Guardians’ understanding of the power of Stasis.

The future of Destiny 2

Bungie have commented on the future of Destiny by saying: ”

The stars have aligned, and the next generation of console gameplay begins in the launch window for Beyond Light. As we continue to improve Destiny 2, we’re taking the opportunity to optimize the experience you’ll have on this new hardware.
The next generation optimized version of Destiny 2 will launch on December 8. While things like faster load times and cross-generation play will be available on November 10, we’re taking some more time on the following enhancements to ensure a smooth experience when playing Destiny 2 on your new devices.”

Bungie has clearly planned ahead for the future of Destiny 2 and Destiny as a whole.

Destiny

Destiny 2 unveils Raid race changes for Beyond Light: Power level, date

Published: 16/Oct/2020 6:00 Updated: 16/Oct/2020 6:01

by Brad Norton
Bungie

Share

Beyond Light

The next monumental Raid race in Destiny 2 is right around the as Beyond Light draws near. From the required Power level to the exact hour it unlocks, here’s everything you need to know.

As the Destiny community gets set for the next chapter to kick off on November 10, the hungriest players have their sights set on the next endgame activity. Raids have long been the pinnacle of PvE content in Destiny, pitting six players against the most challenging puzzles, platforming trials, and of course, boss fights.

Advertisement

With each new Raid comes to the iconic world’s first race. Teams around the globe gear up and battle it out to be the very first squad through the latest challenge. Hundreds of thousands gather on Twitch every year to support their favorite squads and Beyond Light will be no different.

We’re still a few weeks from launch and further still from the Raid, though Bungie has just outlined some critical information in the weekly blog post.

Advertisement

From the exact Power level to the time it unlocks, we’ve got you covered with a complete rundown on the Beyond Light Raid.

When is the Destiny 2 Beyond Light Raid race?

Destiny 2 Beyond Light
Bungie
The next Destiny raid gives players more time than ever to prepare.

The single most important detail has been revealed well ahead of time this go around. Beyond Light’s Raid race begins on Saturday, November 21 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST / 4 AM AEST.

As per usual with Raids in Destiny, no one truly knows how long the race might go for. Raids have taken anywhere from 2 hours up to 18 hours in world’s first runs, so be prepared for a long day of action just in case we’re in for another big one.

Advertisement

Power level for the Beyond Light Raid

Destiny belts
Twitter: Bungie
Another exclusive world’s first belt will be on the line.

No different from the most recent Destiny Raids, Bungie will be enforcing Contest Mode for the first 24 hours. This means that regardless of your exact Power level, all players around the world will be capped 20 Power below each encounter.

Keeping things balanced and fair across the board for competitors looking to race on day one. Also of note, Artifact Power will be disabled for the Raid race.

However, this doesn’t mean the road to the Raid will be easy. Beyond Light launches on November 10 and the Raid unlocks a full 11 days later.

Advertisement

During this stretch of time, you’ll still want to be pushing for the highest Power level possible. “1230 Power is your team’s goal,” if you want to be at the cap for every encounter Bungie confirmed.

Destiny 2 gameplay
Bungie
Players will likely want to bring all-new Beyond Light Exotics with them into the new Raid.

Beyond Light Raid details

Other than the launch time and the Power requirements, the next Destiny raid is shrouded in mystery. We know that the world’s first fireteam will be sent a championship belt for their efforts as usual. Moreover, any team that completes the Raid in the first 24 hours will be rewarded a special emblem as well.

Advertisement

In terms of the Raid’s storyline, not much is known. Players will be venturing through the Deep Stone Crypt, the birthplace of Exos.

With The Stranger playing a central role in the expansion after years of absence, the endgame activity could be crucial for the future of all Exos.

Destiny 2 emblem
Bungie
A look at the exclusive emblem your fireteam can earn for a completion in the first 24 hours.

Keep your eyes peeled over the coming weeks as we learn more about the specifics of the Raid, along with our path to unlocking the endgame activity.