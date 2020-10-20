Destiny 2 Beyond Light trailer: New characters & story revealed - Dexerto

The latest expansion pack for Destiny 2 – Beyond Light – has finally received a brand new trailer that reveals the DLC’s story. It also features information about the characters associated with the content, ahead of its impending November release.
Bungie’s highly-successful Destiny 2 is set to receive a new expansion pack in its fourth year since release. Their new expansion is content which Bungie themselves have described as “the beginning of a new era of Destiny 2”.
It’s the latest DLC after 2019’s Shadowkeep. Despite the fact that Destiny 2 has been out for so long, this intention by Bungie perhaps suggests that we won’t be seeing Destiny 3 anytime soon. This new era could herald another few years of Destiny 2 post-launch content.
Beyond Light release date and details
The Beyond Light expansion pack is all set to be released on November 10 across multiple platforms.
The trailer shows off some familiar faces:
- Eramis – The deadly Kell of Darkness seeks to restore the glory of her people. To exact revenge on the Traveler for abandoning them. To forge Eliksni culture anew, free from the weight of its past. Now imbued with the power of Stasis, she has found the ultimate tool to achieve her aims.
- Variks – After helping Uldren Sov escape the Prison of Elders, Variks has only recently emerged from hiding. An uneasy ally in the fight against Eramis, he is a shrewd opportunist who wants to do good, even if choices are always suspect.
- The Exo Stranger – The mysterious Exo has not been seen since the fall of the Black Garden. With exceptional insight into the future, she has made Europa her home. Her experience will guide Guardians’ understanding of the power of Stasis.
The future of Destiny 2
Bungie have commented on the future of Destiny by saying: ”
Bungie has clearly planned ahead for the future of Destiny 2 and Destiny as a whole.