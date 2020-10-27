 Destiny 2 DLC calendar announced: Beyond Light, Season of the Hunt
Destiny 2 DLC calendar announced: Beyond Light, Season of the Hunt

Bungie

Hot off the heels of the Beyond Light Expansion announcement, Bungie has outlined more exciting DLC plans. In addition to Destiny 2 introducing Beyond Light, they announced ‘Season of the Hunt’ which reveals more content on the way. Some of it will even be free for players that don’t purchase the expansion – including new destinations and weapons.

Destiny 2 is already approaching its fourth season of content since its original release back in 2017. During that time, the game has release Curse of Osiris, Warmind, Forsaken, Shadowkeep, and more. But Bungie has shown no desire to let up and keep announcing new additions for their loyal fanbase to look forward to.

Their latest message was not only a follow-up to the announcement of the Beyond Light trailer, but an extension with even better news. Not only is the expansion set to launch on November 10, but Season of the Hunt will also commence on that date, bringing lots of content – both paid and free.

A calendar of DLC for Destiny 2
Bungie
Bungie have covered Destiny 2’s future until at least February

Destiny 2 Beyond Light

It was only a week ago that Bungie unveiled their next, huge expansion pack coming to Destiny 2 – just in time for Christmas. The Beyond Light trailer showed some classic characters in the series and also suggested where the story was heading next.

But now, the BL Season of the Hunt calendar shows off more of what’s to come.

According to the calendar, people who purchase BL will receive:

  • The Beyond Light Campaign
  • Stasis Unlocks: Titan Behemoth, Warlock Shadebinder, Hunter Revenant
  • Salvation’s Grip Exotic Grenade Launcher Quest

As well as the paid DLC that will release with the game, there will also be free content for all players too.

November 10

This will consist of:

  • New Destination: Europa
  • New Cosmodrome Experience
  • New Season armor and exotic weapon
  • New Strike added to playlist
  • New Lost Sectors
  • 100+ Seasonal Ranks
  • New Artifact Mods
  • New Truimphs, Shaders, and Emblems
  • Iron Banner
  • The Dawning

Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt

The Bungie logo in Destiny 2

Season of the Hunt will begin on the day that Beyond Light launches, and will continue to dish out content until February at least. The official Bungie website commented on the launch:

“Season of the Hunt also begins on November 10 — you will be able to start earning ranks and rewards from the Season Pass, claim your Artifact, and begin to customize it as you power it up. This Season’s story mission and new Wrathborn Hunts activity will kick off the following week on Nov 17.”

This is the remaining content that will be released:

November 10

  • Seasonal Artifact and Reward Track Unlocks
  • Empire Hunts Begin
  • The Glassway Strike Opens

November 10 – January 1

  • Uncover Europa’s Secrets

November 13

  • Adept Weapons Added To Trials

November 17

  • Season Mission Begins
  • Wrathborn Hunts Begin

November 21

  • Raid Opens: Deep Stone Crypt

December 8

  • First Iron Banner

December 15 – January 5

  • The Dawning

New Exotic Weapons and Armor

  • Hawkmoon
  • Cloudstrike
  • No Time To Explain
  • Duality
  • Salvation’s Grip

Bungie Video Documentary

To explain how the process of managing Destiny 2 is going, Bungie has posted a short, video documentary.

You can check it out below.

Bungie clearly has long-term plans for Destiny 2. You then start to wonder how long it’s going to be until they look ahead to making D3. In any case, there’s plenty of content for existing players to be enjoying for the next few months.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi vs OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP vs Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm