Destiny 2 DLC calendar announced: Beyond Light, Season of the Hunt

Hot off the heels of the Beyond Light Expansion announcement, Bungie has outlined more exciting DLC plans. In addition to Destiny 2 introducing Beyond Light, they announced ‘Season of the Hunt’ which reveals more content on the way. Some of it will even be free for players that don’t purchase the expansion – including new destinations and weapons.

Destiny 2 is already approaching its fourth season of content since its original release back in 2017. During that time, the game has release Curse of Osiris, Warmind, Forsaken, Shadowkeep, and more. But Bungie has shown no desire to let up and keep announcing new additions for their loyal fanbase to look forward to.

Their latest message was not only a follow-up to the announcement of the Beyond Light trailer, but an extension with even better news. Not only is the expansion set to launch on November 10, but Season of the Hunt will also commence on that date, bringing lots of content – both paid and free.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light

It was only a week ago that Bungie unveiled their next, huge expansion pack coming to Destiny 2 – just in time for Christmas. The Beyond Light trailer showed some classic characters in the series and also suggested where the story was heading next.

But now, the BL Season of the Hunt calendar shows off more of what’s to come.

According to the calendar, people who purchase BL will receive:

The Beyond Light Campaign

Stasis Unlocks : Titan Behemoth, Warlock Shadebinder, Hunter Revenant

: Titan Behemoth, Warlock Shadebinder, Hunter Revenant Salvation’s Grip Exotic Grenade Launcher Quest

As well as the paid DLC that will release with the game, there will also be free content for all players too.

November 10

This will consist of:

New Destination : Europa

: Europa New Cosmodrome Experience

New Season armor and exotic weapon

New Strike added to playlist

New Lost Sectors

100+ Seasonal Ranks

New Artifact Mods

New Truimphs, Shaders, and Emblems

Iron Banner

The Dawning

Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt

Season of the Hunt will begin on the day that Beyond Light launches, and will continue to dish out content until February at least. The official Bungie website commented on the launch:

“Season of the Hunt also begins on November 10 — you will be able to start earning ranks and rewards from the Season Pass, claim your Artifact, and begin to customize it as you power it up. This Season’s story mission and new Wrathborn Hunts activity will kick off the following week on Nov 17.”

This is the remaining content that will be released:

November 10

Seasonal Artifact and Reward Track Unlocks

Empire Hunts Begin

The Glassway Strike Opens

November 10 – January 1

Uncover Europa’s Secrets

November 13

Adept Weapons Added To Trials

November 17

Season Mission Begins

Wrathborn Hunts Begin

November 21

Raid Opens: Deep Stone Crypt

December 8

First Iron Banner

December 15 – January 5

The Dawning

New Exotic Weapons and Armor

Hawkmoon

Cloudstrike

No Time To Explain

Duality

Salvation’s Grip

Bungie Video Documentary

To explain how the process of managing Destiny 2 is going, Bungie has posted a short, video documentary.

You can check it out below.

Bungie clearly has long-term plans for Destiny 2. You then start to wonder how long it’s going to be until they look ahead to making D3. In any case, there’s plenty of content for existing players to be enjoying for the next few months.